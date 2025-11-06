ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Team Up For 'Thalaivar 173'; Director Sundar C To Helm Project

Announcing the project on X, Haasan's production house RKFI said the project unites two towering forces of Indian cinema to celebrates five decades of friendship.

Left to Right: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Sundar C at RKFI office in Chennai
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 6, 2025 at 11:12 AM IST

1 Min Read
Chennai: After much speculation about Rajinikanth's next project, the Tamil superstar has teamed up with actor-producer Kamal Haasan for his upcoming film to be directed by Sundar C. The film tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 173' will be produced by actor Kamal Haasan's production house Raajkamal Films International(RKFI) and R Mahendran, RKFI said in a press statement. 'Thalaivar173' is slated for a grand theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027, it said.

The production house said that the landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan - “a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike”.

RKFI communique announcing 'Thalaivar 173'
“Commemorating 44 years of Raajkamal Films International, Thalaivar173 unites Superstar Rajinikanth's magnetic screen presence with Sundar C's direction, in a landmark production envisioned by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran”.

Actor Kamal Haasan took to X to announce the project with a handwritten letter in Tamil to Rajinikanth.

"Dear Rajini,

Like the wind, like the rain, like the river,
Like the innate beauty of that which showers,
We are two friends. Two wonders.
Two screen stars.
Let's dream again.
In our true creation,
The day has come for you and me to join and work together.
I'm delighted to work with you.
With love, your friend Kamal
Kamal Haasan
2025," the letter read.

Kamal Haasan letter to Rajinikanth after announcement of Thalivar 173
Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Jailer 2' while Sundar C is busy with his upcoming horror movie 'Mookuthi Amman 2' starring Nayanthara. The Tamil superstar and the ace director are reuniting after nearly three decades since their last blockbuster 'Arunachalam' in 1997.

