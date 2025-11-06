ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Team Up For 'Thalaivar 173'; Director Sundar C To Helm Project

Left to Right: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Sundar C at RKFI office in Chennai ( RKFI )

Chennai: After much speculation about Rajinikanth's next project, the Tamil superstar has teamed up with actor-producer Kamal Haasan for his upcoming film to be directed by Sundar C. The film tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 173' will be produced by actor Kamal Haasan's production house Raajkamal Films International(RKFI) and R Mahendran, RKFI said in a press statement. 'Thalaivar173' is slated for a grand theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027, it said.

The production house said that the landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan - “a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike”.

RKFI communique announcing 'Thalaivar 173' (RKFI)

“Commemorating 44 years of Raajkamal Films International, Thalaivar173 unites Superstar Rajinikanth's magnetic screen presence with Sundar C's direction, in a landmark production envisioned by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran”.