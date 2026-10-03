ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Trailer To Release On THIS Date, Makers Drop New Poster

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Trailer To Release On THIS Date, Makers Drop New Poster ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The makers of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 have announced the release date of the film’s much-awaited trailer. The announcement has increased excitement among fans, who have been waiting for a glimpse of the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster.

Production house Sun Pictures shared a new poster of Jailer 2 on Instagram and announced that the trailer will be released on October 5. The production house wrote in the caption, "The most-awaited trailer of #Jailer2 is releasing on October 5th!" The new poster features Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian. In the poster, his character can be seen firing a bullet through another character. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 action-comedy film Jailer. The upcoming film will see Rajinikanth return as the retired police officer Muthuvel Pandian.