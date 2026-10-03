Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Trailer To Release On THIS Date, Makers Drop New Poster
Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 makers have announced the trailer release date. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on October 15.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 3, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 have announced the release date of the film’s much-awaited trailer. The announcement has increased excitement among fans, who have been waiting for a glimpse of the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster.
Production house Sun Pictures shared a new poster of Jailer 2 on Instagram and announced that the trailer will be released on October 5. The production house wrote in the caption, "The most-awaited trailer of #Jailer2 is releasing on October 5th!"
The new poster features Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian. In the poster, his character can be seen firing a bullet through another character.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 action-comedy film Jailer. The upcoming film will see Rajinikanth return as the retired police officer Muthuvel Pandian.
The film also brings back several actors from the first part, including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Shivarajkumar, Vinayakan and Jaffer Sadiq. Mohanlal’s return has not been officially confirmed by Sun Pictures, although there has been a lot of speculation about his possible appearance in the sequel.
The sequel also has several new additions to its cast. These include S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan, Hakkim Shah, Bagavathi Perumal, Meghana Raj, Shamna Kasim and Jatin Sarna.
There are also unconfirmed reports that Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Mithun Chakraborty could be part of the film. However, the makers have not officially confirmed their presence.
Anirudh Ravichander has returned as the music composer, while R Nirmal is the editor and Vijay Kartik Kannan is the cinematographer. DRK Kiran is the art director, while Pallavi Singh and Muthul Hafeez have worked on the costumes. Action choreographer Chethan D'Souza is a new addition to the technical team.
Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on October 15, including in IMAX. It will be Rajinikanth’s first film to get a wide theatrical release in the IMAX format.