ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth's Film Could Beat Toxic, Jawan, Animal; Eyes Rs 125-140 Cr Opening

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth is all set to return to theatres with Jailer 2, and the film is expected to make a big impact at the box office on its opening day. The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer is scheduled to release on Thursday, October 15. With advance bookings showing strong numbers in India and overseas, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is expected to record one of the biggest openings in Tamil cinema.

The film has already crossed Rs 80 crore in worldwide advance bookings for its opening weekend. Trade estimates suggest that Jailer 2 could collect more than Rs 125 crore worldwide on its first day. If the film performs as expected, it could also challenge the opening records of several major Indian films.

Jailer 2 Box Office Prediction Day 1

Jailer 2 has recorded a strong response to advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release. By Wednesday morning, October 14, the film’s worldwide advance sales for the opening weekend had crossed Rs 80 crore.

In India, the film’s Day 1 advance booking collection stands at around Rs 27 crore gross, making it the second-highest among Rajinikanth’s films. Coolie, which collected ₹46 crore gross through opening-day advance bookings, remains ahead.

Although Jailer 2 is unlikely to beat Coolie’s advance booking record, trade experts expect the upcoming release to collect more than Rs 35 crore through ticket sales on its opening day. The film is expected to earn over Rs 50 crore net in India on Day 1, potentially beating the opening collection of Jailer, which earned Rs 48 crore net in 2023.

However, Rajinikanth’s Coolie continues to hold the record for the biggest opening day in Tamil cinema, with an India net collection of Rs 65 crore.

Jailer 2 Overseas Advance Booking

The film is also receiving a strong response in overseas markets. Its advance sales have crossed $3 million, with the film reportedly performing better in pre-sales than Jailer, Vijay’s Leo and Coolie.

Trade estimates suggest that Jailer 2 could earn between $7 million and $8 million overseas on its opening day. If these predictions come true, the film could collect more than Rs 125 crore worldwide on Day 1. The worldwide opening could even reach Rs 140 crore, depending on its performance in theatres.