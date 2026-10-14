Jailer 2 Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth's Film Could Beat Toxic, Jawan, Animal; Eyes Rs 125-140 Cr Opening
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 eyes over Rs 125 crore worldwide opening, with strong advance bookings putting it in competition with major Indian blockbusters.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 14, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajinikanth is all set to return to theatres with Jailer 2, and the film is expected to make a big impact at the box office on its opening day. The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer is scheduled to release on Thursday, October 15. With advance bookings showing strong numbers in India and overseas, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is expected to record one of the biggest openings in Tamil cinema.
The film has already crossed Rs 80 crore in worldwide advance bookings for its opening weekend. Trade estimates suggest that Jailer 2 could collect more than Rs 125 crore worldwide on its first day. If the film performs as expected, it could also challenge the opening records of several major Indian films.
Jailer 2 Box Office Prediction Day 1
Jailer 2 has recorded a strong response to advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release. By Wednesday morning, October 14, the film’s worldwide advance sales for the opening weekend had crossed Rs 80 crore.
In India, the film’s Day 1 advance booking collection stands at around Rs 27 crore gross, making it the second-highest among Rajinikanth’s films. Coolie, which collected ₹46 crore gross through opening-day advance bookings, remains ahead.
Although Jailer 2 is unlikely to beat Coolie’s advance booking record, trade experts expect the upcoming release to collect more than Rs 35 crore through ticket sales on its opening day. The film is expected to earn over Rs 50 crore net in India on Day 1, potentially beating the opening collection of Jailer, which earned Rs 48 crore net in 2023.
However, Rajinikanth’s Coolie continues to hold the record for the biggest opening day in Tamil cinema, with an India net collection of Rs 65 crore.
Jailer 2 Overseas Advance Booking
The film is also receiving a strong response in overseas markets. Its advance sales have crossed $3 million, with the film reportedly performing better in pre-sales than Jailer, Vijay’s Leo and Coolie.
Trade estimates suggest that Jailer 2 could earn between $7 million and $8 million overseas on its opening day. If these predictions come true, the film could collect more than Rs 125 crore worldwide on Day 1. The worldwide opening could even reach Rs 140 crore, depending on its performance in theatres.
However, the Hindi-dubbed version has not received the same response in advance bookings so far. The film’s star cast, which includes actors from different film industries, could help it attract a wider audience after its release.
Jailer 2 Could Beat Major Indian Films
If Jailer 2 earns more than Rs 120 crore worldwide on its first day, it could secure the third-biggest opening in Tamil cinema history. Only Coolie, with a reported worldwide opening of Rs 151 crore, and Leo, with Rs 142 crore, would remain ahead.
The film could also surpass the opening-day collections of Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which earned Rs 91 crore worldwide, and 2.0, which collected Rs 93 crore.
If the worldwide collection reaches Rs 140 crore, Jailer 2 could also move ahead of films such as Yash’s Toxic, which opened at Rs 136 crore, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned Rs 129 crore, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which collected Rs 116 crore on Day 1.
However, the film is not expected to beat Dhurandhar 2, which holds this year’s biggest Indian opening with Rs 203 crore. Jailer 2 could still comfortably surpass the Rs 41 crore opening of Dhurandhar.
About Jailer 2
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. Rajinikanth returns in the lead role, alongside Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa.
Mammootty and Shiva Rajkumar are also expected to appear in special roles, continuing the multi-star cast approach of the first film. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.
The film has received a UA 16+ certificate and has a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes. Jailer 2 will arrive in theatres on October 15.