Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's Film Marches Towards Rs 250 Cr After Strong Weekend
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 crosses Rs 230 crore net in India by Day 5, with the film eyeing the Rs 250 crore milestone.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 19, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues its strong run at the box office as the film enters its fifth day in theatres. After recording impressive collections over the opening weekend, the Tamil action film is now looking to maintain its momentum on Monday. The film has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India and is moving towards another major box office milestone. However, its latest collection figures will determine how well it holds up on the first weekday after the weekend.
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5
According to the latest live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 31.73 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 5 so far. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 231.63 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 271.69 crore. These figures are based on live updates, and the final collection for Monday is yet to be reported.
The film is currently running across 12,999 shows in India, with an overall occupancy of 45.7% so far. The Tamil version continues to bring in the largest share of its earnings, followed by the Telugu and Hindi versions.
Here is the language-wise breakdown of Jailer 2’s Day 5 collection so far:
- Tamil: Rs 24.26 crore from 6,511 shows
- Telugu: Rs 5.26 crore from 1,940 shows
- Hindi: Rs 2.21 crore from 4,548 shows
The Tamil version remains the biggest contributor to the film's total collection. The Telugu version has also added to its earnings, while the Hindi version continues to bring audiences to theatres.
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection So Far
Jailer 2 has recorded strong collections during its first few days in theatres. The film collected Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3 and followed it with Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, according to the final figures provided.
On Day 5, the film has earned Rs 31.73 crore so far. Although its final Monday collection is still awaited, the current figures show that it has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India within five days of its release.
Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 231.63 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 271.69 crore. The film is now moving towards the Rs 250 crore net milestone in India.
About Jailer 2
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Muthuvel Pandian, also known as Tiger. The sequel follows the retired jailer as he faces new threats from the criminal world while trying to protect his family.
The film also stars Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Hrithik Roshan appear in cameos, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.