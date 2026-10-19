ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's Film Marches Towards Rs 250 Cr After Strong Weekend

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues its strong run at the box office as the film enters its fifth day in theatres. After recording impressive collections over the opening weekend, the Tamil action film is now looking to maintain its momentum on Monday. The film has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India and is moving towards another major box office milestone. However, its latest collection figures will determine how well it holds up on the first weekday after the weekend.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the latest live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 31.73 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 5 so far. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 231.63 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 271.69 crore. These figures are based on live updates, and the final collection for Monday is yet to be reported. The film is currently running across 12,999 shows in India, with an overall occupancy of 45.7% so far. The Tamil version continues to bring in the largest share of its earnings, followed by the Telugu and Hindi versions. Here is the language-wise breakdown of Jailer 2’s Day 5 collection so far: - Tamil: Rs 24.26 crore from 6,511 shows - Telugu: Rs 5.26 crore from 1,940 shows - Hindi: Rs 2.21 crore from 4,548 shows