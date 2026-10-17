Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rs 150 Crore In Sight As Rajinikanth's Film Maintains Strong Run
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 crosses Rs 130 crore net in India by Day 3, but takes longer than Coolie to reach the Rs 100 crore milestone.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 17, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues to draw audiences to theatres during its first weekend. After opening to a strong response on Thursday, the Tamil action film has maintained its run at the box office. The film has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India and is looking to reach another major milestone. However, despite its strong performance, it has not matched the pace of Rajinikanth’s previous release, Coolie, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within two days.
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 3
According to the latest live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 33.31 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 3 so far. The film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 130.11 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 152.96 crore. These figures are based on live updates, and the final collection for Saturday is yet to be reported.
The film is currently running across 12,397 shows in India, with an overall occupancy of 47.8% so far. The Tamil version continues to contribute the most to its earnings, followed by the Telugu and Hindi versions.
Here is the language-wise breakdown of Jailer 2’s Day 3 collection so far:
- Tamil: Rs 23.90 crore from 6,381 shows
- Telugu: Rs 6.50 crore from 1,902 shows
- Hindi: Rs 2.91 crore from 4,114 shows
The Tamil version remains the biggest contributor to the film’s box office collection. The Telugu version has also added a good amount, while the Hindi version has contributed to the overall total.
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection So Far
Jailer 2 started its box office journey with a strong opening on Thursday. The film collected Rs 59.70 crore net in India on Day 1, according to the figures provided.
On Friday, the film earned Rs 37.10 crore net. With Rs 33.31 crore coming in on Saturday so far, its total India net collection has reached Rs 130.11 crore.
The film’s Day 3 earnings are still being updated, but the current figures show that it has maintained a strong presence at the ticket window over the weekend. It has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and is now moving towards the Rs 150 crore milestone in India.
Jailer 2 had also recorded strong advance bookings before its release. Ticket sales began in India on October 10, while bookings had opened earlier in select overseas markets. By October 14, its worldwide advance bookings had crossed Rs 80 crore. In India, the film sold around 18 lakh tickets for its opening day through advance sales, generating Rs 37 crore.
Jailer 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection
Rajinikanth’s previous release, Coolie, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within two days of its release. Jailer 2, on the other hand, reached the milestone over three days.
While Jailer 2 has recorded a strong opening weekend so far, it has not matched Coolie’s pace in reaching the Rs 100 crore mark. The final collection for Day 3 will provide a clearer picture of its performance during the first weekend.
The film is now looking to cross Rs 150 crore in India. With Saturday’s collection still being updated, its final earnings could bring it closer to that target.
About Jailer 2
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues the story of Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. In the first film, Pandian is a retired jailer who lives a quiet life with his family. His life changes when his son, a police officer investigating an idol-smuggling network, goes missing and is presumed dead.
In the sequel, Pandian faces a dangerous new underworld network as his past catches up with him. He must protect his family while dealing with new threats. The film also stars Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Hrithik Roshan appear in cameos, among others.
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