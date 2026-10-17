ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rs 150 Crore In Sight As Rajinikanth's Film Maintains Strong Run

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues to draw audiences to theatres during its first weekend. After opening to a strong response on Thursday, the Tamil action film has maintained its run at the box office. The film has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India and is looking to reach another major milestone. However, despite its strong performance, it has not matched the pace of Rajinikanth’s previous release, Coolie, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within two days.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to the latest live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 33.31 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 3 so far. The film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 130.11 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 152.96 crore. These figures are based on live updates, and the final collection for Saturday is yet to be reported. The film is currently running across 12,397 shows in India, with an overall occupancy of 47.8% so far. The Tamil version continues to contribute the most to its earnings, followed by the Telugu and Hindi versions. Here is the language-wise breakdown of Jailer 2’s Day 3 collection so far: - Tamil: Rs 23.90 crore from 6,381 shows - Telugu: Rs 6.50 crore from 1,902 shows - Hindi: Rs 2.91 crore from 4,114 shows The Tamil version remains the biggest contributor to the film’s box office collection. The Telugu version has also added a good amount, while the Hindi version has contributed to the overall total. Jailer 2 Box Office Collection So Far Jailer 2 started its box office journey with a strong opening on Thursday. The film collected Rs 59.70 crore net in India on Day 1, according to the figures provided.