ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Can Rajinikanth's Film Maintain Its Theatrical Run Amid New Releases?

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 21 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has completed three weeks in theatres and continues to add to its impressive box-office total. The film has crossed Rs 465 crore in India net collections and Rs 818 crore worldwide. However, its theatrical run is now entering an important phase as several big releases are scheduled to arrive this week. The upcoming films could affect its screen count and daily earnings, especially in the Tamil market.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 21

According to the latest live box-office estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 2.18 crore net in India on Day 21 so far. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 465.23 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 544.22 crore. The film is currently running across 6,891 shows, with an overall occupancy of 11.2% so far. The Tamil version continues to contribute the largest share of its daily earnings, followed by the Hindi and Telugu versions. Here is the language-wise breakdown of its Day 21 collection: - Tamil: Rs 1.33 crore from 3,048 shows - Hindi: Rs 50 lakh from 3,141 shows - Telugu: Rs 35 lakh from 702 shows These are live estimates, and the final Day 21 collection is expected later tonight. The figures may change as more reports come in. Jailer 2 Worldwide Collection Jailer 2 has also performed well in overseas markets. Its worldwide gross collection has now crossed Rs 818 crore. The film has already become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. With its India net collection now above Rs 465 crore, the Rajinikanth-starrer has established a strong position at the box office.