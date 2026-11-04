Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Can Rajinikanth's Film Maintain Its Theatrical Run Amid New Releases?
Jailer 2 has crossed Rs 465 crore in India and Rs 818 crore worldwide, but upcoming Diwali releases could challenge its box-office run.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 4, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has completed three weeks in theatres and continues to add to its impressive box-office total. The film has crossed Rs 465 crore in India net collections and Rs 818 crore worldwide. However, its theatrical run is now entering an important phase as several big releases are scheduled to arrive this week. The upcoming films could affect its screen count and daily earnings, especially in the Tamil market.
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 21
According to the latest live box-office estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 2.18 crore net in India on Day 21 so far. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 465.23 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 544.22 crore.
The film is currently running across 6,891 shows, with an overall occupancy of 11.2% so far. The Tamil version continues to contribute the largest share of its daily earnings, followed by the Hindi and Telugu versions.
The celebrations continue to light up theatres 💥🤩 #Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @Mohanlal @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) November 4, 2026
Here is the language-wise breakdown of its Day 21 collection:
- Tamil: Rs 1.33 crore from 3,048 shows
- Hindi: Rs 50 lakh from 3,141 shows
- Telugu: Rs 35 lakh from 702 shows
These are live estimates, and the final Day 21 collection is expected later tonight. The figures may change as more reports come in.
Jailer 2 Worldwide Collection
Jailer 2 has also performed well in overseas markets. Its worldwide gross collection has now crossed Rs 818 crore. The film has already become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. With its India net collection now above Rs 465 crore, the Rajinikanth-starrer has established a strong position at the box office.
However, its daily earnings have slowed down compared to the opening weeks. The coming days will be important as new films prepare to enter theatres and compete for screens.
Ramayana, Scene And Mookuthi Amman 2 To Challenge Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is now facing competition from several major releases scheduled around Diwali. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash’s Ramayana: Part 1 is set to release on November 5.
Meanwhile, Suriya’s Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, and Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2 are scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 6.
The two Tamil releases could compete directly with Jailer 2 for screens, particularly in Tamil Nadu. The arrival of these films may affect the number of shows available for the Rajinikanth-starrer and its box-office earnings.
It remains to be seen how well Jailer 2 holds its position once the new releases arrive. Its performance over the next few days will offer a clearer picture of its remaining theatrical run.
Jailer 2 OTT Release Update
Jailer 2 is expected to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video and Sun NXT after November 10. However, the makers and streaming platforms have not announced an exact OTT release date yet.
About Jailer 2
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film also stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, S. J. Suryah and Yogi Babu in important roles.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the action entertainer. The film continues the story of Rajinikanth’s popular character from the first instalment.