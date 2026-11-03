ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Can Rajinikanth's Film Reach Rs 1,000 Cr Worldwide?

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues to add to its box office collection even as the film enters its third week in theatres. The action entertainer has seen a drop in daily earnings during weekdays, but it has managed to maintain a strong position at the Indian box office. The film has already crossed Rs 460 crore in India net collections and Rs 800 crore worldwide. It is now looking to move closer to the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide milestone.

These figures are live estimates, and the final Day 20 collection is expected later tonight. The numbers may change as more reports come in.

Here is the language-wise breakdown of Jailer 2's Day 20 collection so far:

The film is currently running across 6,930 shows in India, with an overall occupancy of 12.1% so far. The Tamil version continues to bring in the largest share of its earnings, followed by the Hindi and Telugu versions.

According to the latest live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 2.43 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 20 so far. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 462.13 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 540.62 crore.

Jailer 2 has also recorded strong earnings in overseas markets. The film’s worldwide gross collection had crossed Rs 810 crore by Day 19, according to the latest available figures.

With its India net collection now at Rs 462.13 crore, the film has already crossed several major box office milestones. It is now looking to maintain its position during the third week and add more to its worldwide total.

The film’s next big target is the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide. However, reaching this milestone will depend on how well it performs in the coming days, as its daily collections have slowed down compared to the first two weeks.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: Week-Wise Report

Jailer 2 had a strong start at the box office. The film collected Rs 334.35 crore net in India during its first week. It added another Rs 95.55 crore in its second week, taking its total India net collection to Rs 429.90 crore.

The third week has seen a drop in daily earnings, which is expected for a film after spending more than two weeks in theatres. However, the Rajinikanth-starrer continues to bring audiences to cinemas.

With Rs 2.43 crore coming in on Day 20 so far, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 462.13 crore. Its final Tuesday figures will give a clearer picture of its performance during the third week.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film also features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, S. J. Suryah and Yogi Babu in important roles.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film. Produced by Sun Pictures, the action entertainer continues the story of Rajinikanth’s popular character from the first instalment.