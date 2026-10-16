ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: After A Massive Opening, Rajinikanth's Film Nears Rs 100 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 had a strong opening at the box office, and the film is now trying to maintain its momentum on the second day. After a big start on Thursday, the action drama has continued to draw audiences to theatres on Friday. The film is now eyeing the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office within its first two days. However, its final Day 2 collection will determine whether it can reach the milestone.

The numbers show that the Tamil version continues to lead the film’s box office performance by a wide margin. The Telugu version has also added a notable amount to the total, while the Hindi version has contributed to its overall earnings.

Here is the language-wise breakdown of Jailer 2’s Day 2 collection so far:

The film is currently running across 11,239 shows in India. The Tamil version has contributed the most to its Day 2 earnings, followed by the Telugu and Hindi versions.

According to the latest live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 26.88 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 2 so far. The film’s total domestic net collection has reached Rs 86.58 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 101.97 crore. These figures are based on live updates, and the final collection for Friday is yet to be reported.

Jailer 2 opened in theatres on Thursday with a strong response. According to the figures provided, the film collected Rs 59.70 crore net in India on its first day across 15,887 shows.

With Rs 26.88 crore coming in on Day 2 so far, the film’s total domestic net collection has reached Rs 86.58 crore. Its India gross collection has already crossed Rs 100 crore, reaching Rs 101.97 crore.

However, the film is yet to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in net domestic collections. If it earns another Rs 13.42 crore, its total net collection will reach Rs 100 crore. Whether it achieves this milestone by the end of the day will depend on its final earnings.

Jailer 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection

Rajinikanth’s previous release, Coolie, also recorded a strong opening at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs 53.50 crore net on its second day, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 108 crore.

Jailer 2 has collected Rs 26.88 crore on Day 2 so far, according to the latest live figures. However, its final collection is still awaited, so a complete comparison with Coolie’s second-day earnings will have to wait.

Jailer 2 also had strong advance bookings before its release. Ticket sales began in India on October 10, while bookings had opened earlier in select overseas markets. By October 14, its worldwide advance bookings had crossed Rs 80 crore. In India, the film sold around 18 lakh tickets for its opening day through advance sales, generating Rs 37 crore.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 continues the story of Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. The story picks up after the events of the first film, in which Muthu kills Varman, played by Vinayakan, and learns that a network of idol smugglers could target him. He tries to protect his family while keeping his past actions hidden from them.

Muthu attempts to lead a normal life by working as a supermarket supervisor. However, his past soon catches up with him, bringing new threats. He then seeks help from both old and new allies to deal with the danger.