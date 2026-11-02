ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth's Film Holds Strong In Week 3, Check Latest Figures

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues its strong run at the box office even as it enters its third week in theatres. The action drama has maintained a steady pace despite the usual drop in weekday collections. After recording another solid weekend, the film has added fresh earnings on Monday and is now moving closer to another major milestone. With its worldwide collection already crossing Rs 810 crore, the film continues to attract audiences across different languages.

These are live estimates, and the final collection figures are expected later tonight. The numbers may change as more box office reports come in.

Here is the language-wise breakdown of Jailer 2’s Day 19 collection so far:

The film is currently running across 6,893 shows in India, with an overall occupancy of 11.8% so far. The Tamil version continues to contribute the largest share of its earnings, followed by the Hindi and Telugu versions.

According to the latest live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 2.88 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 19 so far. The film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 459.18 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 537.15 crore.

Jailer 2 has also performed well in overseas markets. According to the latest estimates, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 810.13 crore by Day 19.

The film has maintained its box office run even in its third week. Its latest worldwide total shows that the Rajinikanth-starrer continues to attract audiences beyond India. With its domestic net collection nearing Rs 460 crore, the film is also getting closer to the Rs 500 crore mark in India.

Jailer 2 Box Office Performance In Week 3

After completing two weeks in theatres, Jailer 2 entered its third week with another strong weekend. The film managed to hold audience interest despite facing competition and the usual weekday slowdown.

Its Monday collection currently stands at Rs 2.88 crore. While this is lower than its weekend earnings, the film has continued to add to its overall total. Its current India net collection of Rs 459.18 crore puts it within reach of the Rs 500 crore milestone. The final Day 19 figures will give a clearer picture of how the film has performed on its third Monday.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. His peaceful life takes a turn when he comes across an international idol-smuggling gang. He goes undercover as a driver to track the criminals and protect his family.

The film features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in important roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi make special appearances.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.