ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's Film Beats GOAT, Jana Nayagan; Can It Cross Rs 50 Cr?

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth has once again shown his strong hold at the box office. The superstar’s latest film, Jailer 2, arrived in theatres worldwide on Thursday, October 15, and opened to a strong response. The film had already seen high demand during advance bookings, and the early box office figures suggest that it is heading for one of the biggest opening days in Tamil cinema.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel has attracted audiences across several languages. It has also started ahead of many popular Tamil films, including Vijay’s GOAT and Vikram, based on the latest live collection figures.

The numbers show that Tamil audiences have contributed the biggest share of the film’s earnings. The Telugu version has also added a strong amount to its opening-day total.

Here is the language-wise breakdown of Jailer 2’s Day 1 collection so far:

The film is currently running across 14,469 shows in India. Tamil has contributed the most to its opening-day earnings, followed by Telugu and Hindi.

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 45.40 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day so far. The film has recorded an India gross collection of Rs 53.57 crore. These figures are based on live updates, and the final collection for Day 1 is yet to be reported.

Jailer 2 had a strong start even before its release. Advance bookings in India opened on October 10, while ticket sales had started earlier in some overseas markets.

By the end of October 14, the film’s worldwide advance bookings had crossed Rs 80 crore. In India alone, it sold around 18 lakh tickets for its opening day through advance sales, bringing in Rs 37 crore.

The strong advance booking numbers had raised expectations for a big opening. The film’s live collection figures now show that it has started well at the ticket window. However, its final opening-day collection will become clear after the day’s earnings are updated.

Jailer 2 Beats Other Tamil Hits

Jailer 2 is on track to cross Rs 50 crore net in India on its first day, depending on the final figures. Only a few Tamil films have crossed this mark on their opening day.

Vijay’s Leo and Rajinikanth’s Coolie reportedly collected Rs 65 crore each on Day 1, while Rajinikanth’s 2.0 earned Rs 60 crore. Jailer 2 is not expected to cross these figures based on its current collection trend, but it has already moved ahead of several other major Tamil releases.

The film’s current collection has surpassed the reported opening-day figures of Vikram, which earned Rs 32 crore, Jana Nayagan at Rs 43 crore, and GOAT at Rs 44 crore. Beast, which opened at Rs 49 crore, is another film that Jailer 2 could surpass if its collection crosses Rs 50 crore.

About Jailer 2

Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows the character as he faces a new group of enemies. Nelson Dilipkumar has returned as the director for the sequel.

Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the first film. The new cast members include Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna. The film also features cameos by Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. The film has received a UA 16+ certificate and has a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes.