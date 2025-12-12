ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth's 75th Birthday: Why The Superstar Never Endorsed A Brand In His 50-Year Long Career

Superstar Rajinikanth ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Today, Rajinikanth turns 75. Having completed 50 years in cinema, Rajinikanth stands apart in many ways. One of the most special things about him is his decision to never act in commercial advertisements. Today, when almost every major actor endorses something from shoes to cars Rajinikanth remains firm. For fifty years, he has rejected every advertisement offer, even when crores were offered. He said that his fans trust him completely. If a product failed, he felt he would be responsible. So he simply said "No." He also refused requests to use even his photo. But when it came to public service, he never hesitated. He acted in the Tamil Nadu government's polio awareness campaign for free. The campaign became so popular that many villagers began calling the drops "Rajini Polio." He also did an eye-donation campaign without taking any money. His belief was clear that if it is for people's welfare, he will never step away.