Rajinikanth's 75th Birthday: Why The Superstar Never Endorsed A Brand In His 50-Year Long Career
Rajinikanth, turning 75, remains the only major Indian superstar to reject commercial ads.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 12, 2025 at 10:57 AM IST|
Updated : December 12, 2025 at 11:18 AM IST
Hyderabad: Today, Rajinikanth turns 75. Having completed 50 years in cinema, Rajinikanth stands apart in many ways. One of the most special things about him is his decision to never act in commercial advertisements. Today, when almost every major actor endorses something from shoes to cars Rajinikanth remains firm. For fifty years, he has rejected every advertisement offer, even when crores were offered. He said that his fans trust him completely. If a product failed, he felt he would be responsible. So he simply said "No."
He also refused requests to use even his photo. But when it came to public service, he never hesitated. He acted in the Tamil Nadu government's polio awareness campaign for free. The campaign became so popular that many villagers began calling the drops "Rajini Polio." He also did an eye-donation campaign without taking any money. His belief was clear that if it is for people's welfare, he will never step away.
His real name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. He was born in Bengaluru on December 12, 1950. He began life as a bus conductor. From there, with hard work and passion, he rose to become one of Indian cinema's biggest icons. Even after reaching great heights, he never forgot his roots. He stayed simple, humble, and deeply spiritual. He believes in Swami Vivekananda's message of "non-attachment" and greets everyone with warmth, regardless of their status. Half of his earnings go to charity.
Rajinikanth has acted in more than 170 films across languages. He has worked with legends like N.T. Rama Rao, Rajkumar, Sivaji Ganesan, Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sridevi, Jayaprada, Aishwarya Rai and many more. This rare cross-industry presence is one reason his fan base stretches across India and beyond. His trademark styles: flipping sunglasses, tossing a cigarette, delivering punch dialogues created history. However, it is his simplicity off the screen that made people love him even more.
Rajinikanth tried entering politics once, but withdrew due to health reasons. He apologised to fans and chose peace over pressure. His longtime dream is to retire and spend his remaining years in the Himalayas.
