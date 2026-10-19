Three Attackers Who Fired At Tiger Shroff In Mumbai Caught In Rajasthan's Kota
According to police officials, two of the alleged attackers are from Haryana, while the third is from Bihar, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST|
Updated : October 19, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Kota: Rajasthan Police has caught the three alleged attackers who opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car a day earlier in Mumbai, officials said on Monday. Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at his car in Juhu area on Sunday evening, with a video of the incident going viral.
The Kota City Police team caught the three accused while they were travelling on a train. Two of them are residents of Haryana, while the third is from Bihar, according to the information shared by the police, they said.
Soon after the attack on Sunday, Mumbai Police had registered a case of attempt to murder against three unidentified persons in connection with the firing incident. The case, initially registered by the Juhu police, was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch in view of the seriousness of the offence.
Police officials in Rajasthan told ETV Bharat that Kota City Police immediately swung into action after receiving inputs from Mumbai Police about the three attackers.
"Under the direction of City Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam, a thorough search operation was launched on trains. During the search, Kota Police traced and detained the three suspected criminals from the train. The police team brought them to Kota, where senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam, are conducting rigorous interrogations," the officials said.
'Attackers' Were On Pune-Jaipur Train
Kota Police picked up the three suspected criminals from the train at 10 am. They were on their way to Jaipur in the general bogie of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast.
"The three had boarded the train from Vasai Road. When the train reached Kota around 10 am, these criminals were trapped. Kota police and RPF had reached Ramganj Mandi before carrying out this entire incident and boarded the train from there. They were searched on the train itself and later disembarked as soon as they reached Kota," the officials said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a press briefing earlier today, said the attackers had been identified and would be arrested soon, even as he assured that Mumbai Police would track down those involved in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff and their handlers.
Fadnavis termed the incident as grave and condemnable and said the government has "taken this matter very seriously".
"Mumbai Police has received clues and is working on them. The suspects have been identified, and they will be arrested as soon as possible. We will also track down their handlers, who are hiding somewhere and sending instructions from there," he said.
Fadnavis claimed that none of those involved in the attack was operating from Maharashtra. "Those operating from within the state have already been arrested. These people are operating from outside Maharashtra or from abroad. We will coordinate with the states from where they are operating and seek the Centre's assistance to track down those operating from abroad. Action will be taken against them," he said.
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