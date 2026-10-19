ETV Bharat / entertainment

Three Attackers Who Fired At Tiger Shroff In Mumbai Caught In Rajasthan's Kota

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets actor Tiger Shroff following the firing incident in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Sunday, October 18, 2026. ( IANS )

Kota: Rajasthan Police has caught the three alleged attackers who opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car a day earlier in Mumbai, officials said on Monday. Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at his car in Juhu area on Sunday evening, with a video of the incident going viral.

The Kota City Police team caught the three accused while they were travelling on a train. Two of them are residents of Haryana, while the third is from Bihar, according to the information shared by the police, they said.

ETV Bharat's Manish Gautam in Kota on police catching the alleged fleeing attackers. (ETV Bharat) Soon after the attack on Sunday, Mumbai Police had registered a case of attempt to murder against three unidentified persons in connection with the firing incident. The case, initially registered by the Juhu police, was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch in view of the seriousness of the offence. Police officials in Rajasthan told ETV Bharat that Kota City Police immediately swung into action after receiving inputs from Mumbai Police about the three attackers. "Under the direction of City Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam, a thorough search operation was launched on trains. During the search, Kota Police traced and detained the three suspected criminals from the train. The police team brought them to Kota, where senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam, are conducting rigorous interrogations," the officials said. A video of the attack shared on social media (X) 'Attackers' Were On Pune-Jaipur Train Kota Police picked up the three suspected criminals from the train at 10 am. They were on their way to Jaipur in the general bogie of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast.