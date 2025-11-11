ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajamouli's scale, Keeravaani's Music And Shruti Haasan's Voice - What To Expect From GlobeTrotter Event

With MM Keerawani handling the music for the film, the songs remain at the center of this celebration. The GlobeTrotter track featuring the voice of Shruti Haasan, dropped on Monday, has set the stage. It is a thrilling song incorporating tribal beats of Africa, folk rhythms of India, and orchestral music. In essence, the sound is global but grounded, cinematic but human; it embodies everything the film aspires to be, an adventure that's universal, crossing boundaries and cultures.

Hyderabad: There is only four days to go for the GlobeTrotter Event. What started as a film reveal has become a historic event. On November 15 at Ramoji Film City, more than 50,000 fans are anticipated to attend the grand event scheduled for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This is not just a movie promotion, this is a celebration of sound, scale, and cinema.

The song's ground-breaking sound does give a glimpse into the future of the event night. The organisers have revealed the stage will include almost a 100-foot screen with LED towers, which will be one of the largest live set-ups ever brought together for film events in India. The structure itself is a technical marvel designed to host not just visuals but also live performances and sound projections that will wrap around the audience.

For many fans, this will be their first time experiencing something on this scale. Engineers and designers from across the country are said to be working round-the-clock to perfect the lighting, audio, and crowd movement. Every detail, from the massive LED frames to the synchronised sound setup, is meant to create an immersive cinematic moment.

What makes this more than a movie launch is the collaboration. Rajamouli's imagination, Keeravaani's soundscape, and Mahesh Babu's presence are coming together to deliver a program that is international in goal and Indian in feeling. As we approach November 15, the big reveal day, GlobeTrotter appears to be poised to set a new standard in Indian cinema.