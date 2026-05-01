Raja Shivaji X Review And Day 1 Prediction: Salman Khan Cameo Adds To Opening Day Hype
Raja Shivaji opens to strong advance bookings and mixed reviews, with praise for performances but criticism on VFX and writing, eyeing a record-breaking day 1.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 1, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, has finally hit theatres with massive expectations. The historical epic, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has opened to a mix of glowing praise and sharp criticism. While many are calling it a landmark film for Marathi cinema, others feel it falls short in execution despite its scale.
Film critic Taran Adarsh described the movie as "power-packed" and a "magnificent tribute," praising its emotional depth and cinematic grandeur. He highlighted Riteish Deshmukh's direction as confident and immersive, and called his performance career-best. The music by Ajay-Atul and the cinematography were also widely appreciated for elevating the film's emotional and visual impact.
Performances Win Big
One of the strongest aspects of the film is its ensemble cast. Riteish's portrayal of Shivaji Maharaj has been widely praised for balancing intelligence, strength, and emotional depth. Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan has been described as terrifying and impactful, while Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan add weight and intensity to the narrative.
#OneWordReview...#RajaShivaji: POWER-PACKED.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️½
A magnificent tribute to one of #India's greatest warrior kings – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj... Director #RiteishDeshmukh delivers a landmark film... DON'T MISS IT! #RajaShivajiReview#RajaShivaji is a grand… pic.twitter.com/ooQyQaNeMo
Genelia Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, Jitendra Joshi, and others have also received positive feedback for their performances. The surprise cameo by Salman Khan as Jeeva Mahale has become one of the biggest talking points, with audiences cheering loudly in theatres and social media buzzing with reactions.
#RajaShivajiReview: ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟 #RiteishDeshmukh has achieved the impossible. Not only as an actor but as a director, he has crafted a monumental tribute to the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. #RajaShivaji This isn't just a biopic; it’s a masterclass in historical… pic.twitter.com/GMonDNLEgu— Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) May 1, 2026
Scale, Music, and Visuals Impress
The film's technical aspects are being celebrated across reviews. Cinematographer Santosh Sivan captures the Sahyadri landscape beautifully, giving the film a rich, almost painting-like quality. The action sequences, particularly the Pratapgad encounter, are being praised for their choreography and realism. With a reported budget of around Rs 100 crore, the film clearly aims for a grand, international look.
#RajaShivajiReview: ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟🔥💥 @Riteishd has done the IMPOSSIBLE yaar!! 😍 As actor-director he created EPIC tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 🔥 This ain't just biopic... it's MASTERCLASS of history with RAW emotion + LARGER than life SCALE!! 🤯👑⚔️— Tripurari Chaudhary (@TripurariMedia) May 1, 2026
Riteish's… pic.twitter.com/GDduChZQ24
Criticism: Writing and VFX Under Fire
Despite the praise, not all reactions are positive. Some viewers have called the film "far from reality," pointing out weak dialogues and uneven storytelling. There are also complaints about miscasting and underwhelming VFX in certain scenes. A section of the Hindi-speaking audience seems less impressed compared to Marathi viewers, suggesting that the film may perform better regionally than nationwide. A few reactions even rated the film as low as 1.5 out of 5, calling it disappointing despite strong music.
Box Office: Record-Breaking Start
Even before release, Raja Shivaji created history with advance bookings worth around Rs 5.14 crore gross. The Marathi version alone contributed a massive share, indicating strong support from Maharashtra. On day 1, the film has already collected approximately Rs 2.78 crore net (live), with total gross reaching around Rs 3.28 crore. The Marathi version leads with Rs 2.25 crore, while the Hindi version contributes about Rs 0.53 crore.
Day 1 Prediction
Given the strong advance bookings, positive word of mouth in Maharashtra, and high theatre occupancy, Raja Shivaji is expected to close its opening day in the range of Rs 4.5 to Rs 6 crore net across all languages. The Marathi version is likely to dominate, potentially setting a new benchmark for regional cinema openings. The Hindi version may grow over the weekend if word of mouth improves.