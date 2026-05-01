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Raja Shivaji X Review And Day 1 Prediction: Salman Khan Cameo Adds To Opening Day Hype

Raja Shivaji opens to strong advance bookings and mixed reviews, with praise for performances but criticism on VFX and writing, eyeing a record-breaking day 1.

Raja Shivaji X Review & Day 1 Box Office Prediction
Raja Shivaji X Review & Day 1 Box Office Prediction (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 1, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, has finally hit theatres with massive expectations. The historical epic, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has opened to a mix of glowing praise and sharp criticism. While many are calling it a landmark film for Marathi cinema, others feel it falls short in execution despite its scale.

Film critic Taran Adarsh described the movie as "power-packed" and a "magnificent tribute," praising its emotional depth and cinematic grandeur. He highlighted Riteish Deshmukh's direction as confident and immersive, and called his performance career-best. The music by Ajay-Atul and the cinematography were also widely appreciated for elevating the film's emotional and visual impact.

Performances Win Big

One of the strongest aspects of the film is its ensemble cast. Riteish's portrayal of Shivaji Maharaj has been widely praised for balancing intelligence, strength, and emotional depth. Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan has been described as terrifying and impactful, while Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan add weight and intensity to the narrative.

Genelia Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, Jitendra Joshi, and others have also received positive feedback for their performances. The surprise cameo by Salman Khan as Jeeva Mahale has become one of the biggest talking points, with audiences cheering loudly in theatres and social media buzzing with reactions.

Scale, Music, and Visuals Impress

The film's technical aspects are being celebrated across reviews. Cinematographer Santosh Sivan captures the Sahyadri landscape beautifully, giving the film a rich, almost painting-like quality. The action sequences, particularly the Pratapgad encounter, are being praised for their choreography and realism. With a reported budget of around Rs 100 crore, the film clearly aims for a grand, international look.

Criticism: Writing and VFX Under Fire

Despite the praise, not all reactions are positive. Some viewers have called the film "far from reality," pointing out weak dialogues and uneven storytelling. There are also complaints about miscasting and underwhelming VFX in certain scenes. A section of the Hindi-speaking audience seems less impressed compared to Marathi viewers, suggesting that the film may perform better regionally than nationwide. A few reactions even rated the film as low as 1.5 out of 5, calling it disappointing despite strong music.

Raja Shivaji X Review
Raja Shivaji X Review (Photo: X)

Box Office: Record-Breaking Start

Even before release, Raja Shivaji created history with advance bookings worth around Rs 5.14 crore gross. The Marathi version alone contributed a massive share, indicating strong support from Maharashtra. On day 1, the film has already collected approximately Rs 2.78 crore net (live), with total gross reaching around Rs 3.28 crore. The Marathi version leads with Rs 2.25 crore, while the Hindi version contributes about Rs 0.53 crore.

Day 1 Prediction

Given the strong advance bookings, positive word of mouth in Maharashtra, and high theatre occupancy, Raja Shivaji is expected to close its opening day in the range of Rs 4.5 to Rs 6 crore net across all languages. The Marathi version is likely to dominate, potentially setting a new benchmark for regional cinema openings. The Hindi version may grow over the weekend if word of mouth improves.

Read More

  1. Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji Look Gets Mixed Reactions, Reddit Users Say 'Misfit' But Fans Defend It
  2. Genelia Breaks Down As Riteish Deshmukh Gets Emotional At Raja Shivaji Trailer Launch - Watch
  3. May 1 Releases | Ek Din, Raja Shivaji, Patriot Lead This Friday's Packed Line-Up At The Theatres

TAGGED:

RAJA SHIVAJI TWITTER REVIEW
RAJA SHIVAJI BOX OFFICE OPENING
RAJA SHIVAJI SALMAN KHAN CAMEO
RITEISH DESHMUKH RAJA SHIVAJI
RAJA SHIVAJI X REVIEW

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