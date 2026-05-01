ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raja Shivaji X Review And Day 1 Prediction: Salman Khan Cameo Adds To Opening Day Hype

Hyderabad: Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, has finally hit theatres with massive expectations. The historical epic, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has opened to a mix of glowing praise and sharp criticism. While many are calling it a landmark film for Marathi cinema, others feel it falls short in execution despite its scale.

Film critic Taran Adarsh described the movie as "power-packed" and a "magnificent tribute," praising its emotional depth and cinematic grandeur. He highlighted Riteish Deshmukh's direction as confident and immersive, and called his performance career-best. The music by Ajay-Atul and the cinematography were also widely appreciated for elevating the film's emotional and visual impact.

Performances Win Big

One of the strongest aspects of the film is its ensemble cast. Riteish's portrayal of Shivaji Maharaj has been widely praised for balancing intelligence, strength, and emotional depth. Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan has been described as terrifying and impactful, while Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan add weight and intensity to the narrative.

Genelia Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, Jitendra Joshi, and others have also received positive feedback for their performances. The surprise cameo by Salman Khan as Jeeva Mahale has become one of the biggest talking points, with audiences cheering loudly in theatres and social media buzzing with reactions.