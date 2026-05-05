ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Logs Highest Marathi First Monday; Beats Sairat, Ved

With this, the film’s total domestic net collection has reached Rs 39.50 crore in just four days, while the gross stands at Rs 46.95 crore. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark, which is a big achievement for a Marathi release.

Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji earned Rs 5.60 crore net on its first Monday (Day 4), as per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk. This is now the highest Monday collection ever for a Marathi film in India.

Hyderabad: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji is off to a powerful start at the box office. After a strong opening weekend, the film has now set a new benchmark by recording the highest-ever first Monday collections for a Marathi film, beating records set by Sairat and Ved.

Raja Shivaji Becomes Second-Highest-Grossing Marathi Film

In just four days, Raja Shivaji has already become the second-highest-grossing Marathi film in India. It has crossed the lifetime collection of Natsamrat, which had earned Rs 46.12 crore net. Now, the film is only behind Sairat, which still holds the top spot with Rs 110 crore lifetime collection.

Occupancy Rates

Over the opening weekend, it recorded 32.3% occupancy across more than 6,000 shows. On Monday, the occupancy dropped to around 21.5% with over 5,000 shows, which is still a good sign for a weekday. However, the Hindi version has not performed as strongly, with occupancy around 11%, showing that most of the film’s success is coming from the Marathi audience.

Clash With Ek Din Doesn’t Affect Performance

Raja Shivaji released alongside Ek Din, but the clash has not impacted its box office run. The film continues to attract audiences, especially in Maharashtra.

About Raja Shivaji

The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, one of India’s greatest warriors and the founder of the Maratha Empire. It focuses on his early years and his fight to establish Swarajya (self-rule) against powerful enemies.

Apart from Riteish Deshmukh, the film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar and Sachin Khedekar. The film features a special cameo by Salman Khan. Interestingly, Riteish and Genelia’s son Rahyl has made his acting debut with this film.