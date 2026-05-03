Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Sees Slight Dip After Record Opening
Raja Shivaji earns Rs 10.55 crore on day 2 after a record opening. The film is driven by strong performances and positive audience response.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 3, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST
Hyderabad: Raja Shivaji opened with massive buzz and strong audience interest, especially in Maharashtra. The film created history even before release with record-breaking advance bookings, setting expectations high for its theatrical run.
On day 1, the historical drama delivered an impressive Rs 11.35 crore net, marking the biggest opening ever for a Marathi film. However, day 2 saw a slight dip. The film collected Rs 10.55 crore on its first Saturday, reflecting a 7 percent drop from Friday. While a drop on day 2 is not uncommon, all eyes are now on Sunday to see if the film regains momentum.
Day 1 vs Day 2 Performance
- Day 1 (Friday): Rs 11.35 crore
- Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 10.55 crore
- Total India Net Collection: Rs 21.90 crore
- Total India Gross Collection: approx. Rs 26.06 crore
Despite the drop, the overall performance remains strong, especially for a regional-language-driven film.
Hindi vs Marathi Contribution
The film's success is largely powered by its Marathi version:
- Marathi: Rs 7.15 crore (Day 2)
- Hindi: Rs 3.40 crore (Day 2)
The dominance of the Marathi version highlights the strong connection with local audiences and the cultural significance of the subject. The Hindi version has also contributed steadily, expanding the film's reach beyond Maharashtra.
Record-Breaking Start
Raja Shivaji had already made headlines before release by clocking Rs 5.14 crore in advance bookings. The Marathi version alone contributed a historic Rs 3.60 crore net in pre-sales, surpassing long-standing benchmarks set by earlier Marathi hits. This strong start translated into packed theatres, high occupancy, and a record opening day. The film has effectively raised the commercial ceiling for Marathi cinema, proving that large-scale regional films can deliver big numbers.
#RajaShivaji sets a new benchmark, recording the BIGGEST OPENING DAY EVER for a #Marathi film.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2026
The #Marathi version opened to packed houses across key circuits, while the #Hindi version will largely depend on word of mouth – expected to gain momentum over Saturday and Sunday.… pic.twitter.com/Ol1qxFTuL8
Clash at the Box Office
The film released alongside Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. However, the clash had little impact on Raja Shivaji's performance. The historical drama maintained its dominance, while the competing release struggled to gain traction.
Industry and Celebrity Reactions
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma praised the film and its lead actor-director. He congratulated the team and highlighted how the film is "slashing and smashing the box office." He also appreciated the performance, saying Riteish looks like Shivaji Maharaj "reincarnated" on screen.
Hey @geneliad CONGRATS on the way your #RajaShivaji is both SLASHING and SMASHING the BOXOFFICE .. @Riteishd both as DIRECTOR and ACTOR is creating MAYHEM in the THEATRES and he literally looks #ShivajiMaharaj REINCARNATED 🙏💪🔥— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 1, 2026
Riteish Deshmukh's Emotional Message
Riteish Deshmukh expressed gratitude to fans for the overwhelming response. In a heartfelt message, he thanked audiences for their love and support. He also made a special request asking viewers not to record or share scenes from the film online to avoid spoilers.
About the Film
Raja Shivaji is a historical action-drama that tells the story of young Shivaji Bhosale and his journey to establishing Hindavi Swarajya. The film focuses on his courage, strategy, and rise as a legendary leader. Directed by Riteish, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and features a strong supporting cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and others.