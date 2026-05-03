ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Sees Slight Dip After Record Opening

Despite the drop, the overall performance remains strong, especially for a regional-language-driven film.

On day 1, the historical drama delivered an impressive Rs 11.35 crore net, marking the biggest opening ever for a Marathi film. However, day 2 saw a slight dip. The film collected Rs 10.55 crore on its first Saturday, reflecting a 7 percent drop from Friday. While a drop on day 2 is not uncommon, all eyes are now on Sunday to see if the film regains momentum.

Hyderabad: Raja Shivaji opened with massive buzz and strong audience interest, especially in Maharashtra. The film created history even before release with record-breaking advance bookings, setting expectations high for its theatrical run.

Marathi: Rs 7.15 crore (Day 2)

Hindi: Rs 3.40 crore (Day 2)

The dominance of the Marathi version highlights the strong connection with local audiences and the cultural significance of the subject. The Hindi version has also contributed steadily, expanding the film's reach beyond Maharashtra.

Record-Breaking Start

Raja Shivaji had already made headlines before release by clocking Rs 5.14 crore in advance bookings. The Marathi version alone contributed a historic Rs 3.60 crore net in pre-sales, surpassing long-standing benchmarks set by earlier Marathi hits. This strong start translated into packed theatres, high occupancy, and a record opening day. The film has effectively raised the commercial ceiling for Marathi cinema, proving that large-scale regional films can deliver big numbers.

Clash at the Box Office

The film released alongside Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. However, the clash had little impact on Raja Shivaji's performance. The historical drama maintained its dominance, while the competing release struggled to gain traction.

Industry and Celebrity Reactions

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma praised the film and its lead actor-director. He congratulated the team and highlighted how the film is "slashing and smashing the box office." He also appreciated the performance, saying Riteish looks like Shivaji Maharaj "reincarnated" on screen.

Riteish Deshmukh's Emotional Message

Riteish Deshmukh expressed gratitude to fans for the overwhelming response. In a heartfelt message, he thanked audiences for their love and support. He also made a special request asking viewers not to record or share scenes from the film online to avoid spoilers.

About the Film

Raja Shivaji is a historical action-drama that tells the story of young Shivaji Bhosale and his journey to establishing Hindavi Swarajya. The film focuses on his courage, strategy, and rise as a legendary leader. Directed by Riteish, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and features a strong supporting cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and others.