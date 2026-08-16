ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raja Sen, Three-Time National Award-Winning Director, Dies At 70; Rituparna Sengupta, Prosenjit Chatterjee Mourn

Raja Sen's death has left a deep void in Bengali cinema, with several artistes remembering his contribution to films, television and documentaries. Actor Rituparna Sengupta, who worked with Sen in films including Atmiyo Swajan and Mayamridanga, spoke to ETV Bharat after his death. She remembered him as a kind-hearted filmmaker who moved easily between different subjects and formats.

Actor Subhrajit Dutta confirmed the filmmaker's death to ETV Bharat and informed that his body will be taken to Nandan in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon, where members of the film and television fraternity will be able to pay their last respects.

The filmmaker's condition had worsened during his treatment. He had initially been admitted to a private hospital with a back injury, but later developed lung, heart and kidney complications. Papiya Sen is survived by their two daughters, Subhasree Sen and Sreyoshi Sen. The family is now making arrangements for his last rites.

Sen was admitted to SSKM Hospital three days ago after his health deteriorated. His wife, Papiya Sen, told media that he had been suffering from heart ailments and was on a ventilator. She said he suffered a cardiac arrest, following which multiple organs began to fail. "He had a cardiac arrest. Gradually, multiple organs were failing. The doctors tried very hard. But he could not be saved," Papiya said.

Kolkata: Three-time National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen passed away at a Kolkata hospital on Sunday at the age of 70. The veteran director, who had been battling serious health complications, breathed his last at around 10 a.m.

"Rajada is a phenomenon for us," Rituparna said, adding that his kindness was reflected in his work. She also compared his ability to explore different subjects with that of veteran filmmaker Tapan Sinha. From Damu and Atmiyo Swajan to Khacha, Teenmurti, Mayamridanga and Debipaksha, Sen's filmography covered a wide range of stories.

Rituparna Sengupta in 'Atmiyaswajan' directed by Raja Sen (Photo: Special Arrangement)

But Rituparna also raised a question about whether the filmmaker received the recognition he deserved during his career. She recalled how Sen would sometimes tell her, "Give me a good producer. I will do good work." For her, that was one of the most painful aspects of his journey. A filmmaker who brought home three National Awards still had to struggle to find producers for his work. "He was a shining star in the film industry and the creative world," Rituparna said, adding that Sen was not appreciated in the way he should have been.

Prosenjit Chatterjee pays tribute

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee also mourned Sen's death on social media. Remembering the filmmaker as a legend, he highlighted his lasting contribution to Bengali cinema. "The passing of a legend is always painful," Prosenjit wrote, adding that Sen's contribution to Bengali cinema was invaluable and that his memories and creations would remain forever.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee mourns the death of Raja Sen on social media (Photo: Facebook)

Sen's career stretched across Bengali television, feature films and documentaries. Before establishing himself in cinema, he made a name for himself through television. His serial Subarnalata became particularly popular after its telecast on Doordarshan. He later directed several other television projects, including Adarsh Hindu Hotel and Arogya Niketan.

A career built on cinema, television and documentaries

Born in Kolkata on November 10, 1955, Sen made his feature-film debut with Damu in 1996. The film, starring Raghuvir Yadav, Satya Banerjee and Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film. He followed it with Atmiyo Swajan, which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare. These films established his reputation as a filmmaker who could tell sensitive stories with warmth and simplicity. Sen's other notable films included Chakravyuh, Desh, Devipaksha, Teenmurti, Mayamridanga and Bhalobasar Golpo, which became his last feature film and was released in 2019.

His contribution, however, went beyond feature cinema. Sen was also a prolific documentary filmmaker. His documentary on renowned Rabindra Sangeet exponent Suchitra Mitra won the National Film Award for Best Arts/Cultural Film. He also documented several important figures from Bengal's cultural world, including filmmakers Tapan Sinha and Sombhu Mitra and poet Subhas Mukhopadhyay.

With three National Awards to his name, Raja Sen remained one of the distinctive voices of Bengali cinema. His work moved between children's stories, family dramas, literary adaptations, television and cultural documentaries.