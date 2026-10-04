Raja Paarvai, Pushpaka Vimana To Mumbai Express: 8 Kamal Haasan-Singeetham Films That Dared To Be Different
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's eight-film collaboration with Kamal Haasan produced memorable experiments, from Raja Paarvai to Pushpaka Vimana, writes ETV Bharat's Ayyappa Moorthy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 4, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Chennai: Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, known for pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema with his innovative storytelling, passed away in Chennai on October 3, 2026. He was 94. Rao breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital following age-related health complications, leaving behind a rich body of work that explored different genres and filmmaking styles.
Across a career spanning several decades, Singeetham worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi cinema. From the science-fiction fantasy Aditya 369 to the dialogue-free black comedy Pushpaka Vimana, his films often stood apart from conventional commercial cinema.
One of the most memorable chapters of his career was his association with Kamal Haasan. The filmmaker and actor worked together on eight films, beginning with the 1979 Telugu comedy Sommokadidhi Sokokadidhi and ending with the 2005 black comedy Mumbai Express. Their partnership moved across languages and genres, producing films that remain memorable for their experimentation, humour and performances.
சிங்கீதம் காரு தன் சித்தப்படி இளமையில், இளமையுடன் உயிர் நீத்தார். அவர் இளமை பலருக்கும் தொற்றாது. அந்த குணம் தொற்றவேண்டும் என்ற ஆசையில் அவர் கை பற்றி நடந்த நண்பர்களுள் சீடர்களுள் நானும் உளேன். - கமல் ஹாசன் Dying young need not be a tragedy. It can be glorious. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is a great example. I have admired him since I knew him. Now I aspire to live like he did. - Kamal Haasan— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 4, 2026
Sommokadidhi Sokokadidhi: Where it all began
The Kamal Haasan-Singeetham Srinivasa Rao collaboration began with Sommokadidhi Sokokadidhi, released in Telugu in 1979. Kamal Haasan played a dual role as Ranga and Shekhar, with Jayasudha and Roja Ramani also part of the cast. The film established the distinctive creative equation between the actor and director.
A highly accomplished painter with degrees in print making from France and England, Thota Tharani first gained attention for his work on the Kamal Haasan- S. Srinivasa Rao hits ‘Sommokadidhi Sokokadidhi’ (1978) and ‘Raja Paarvai’ (1981). https://t.co/fY2lsdZUPD https://t.co/TCFFIdbfUz— Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) December 14, 2020
Raja Paarvai: Kamal's 100th film
In 1981, Rao directed Raja Paarvai, which marked Kamal Haasan's 100th film as an actor. Haasan played a blind violinist, taking on a character that demanded a performance built around body language and emotional expression. The film was simultaneously made in Telugu as Amavasya Chandrudu. Although it did not succeed commercially at the time, Raja Paarvai received critical appreciation and showed the actor and filmmaker moving away from a conventional hero-centric format.
" when a good film gets made, it becomes a pan-indian film." watch #apoorvasingeetham episode 1 : #rajapaarvai ➡️ https:="" t.co="" lfjvo9xthk #kamalhaasan #rkfiretrospective #khclassics @ikamalhaasan #singeethamsrinivasarao @ilaiyaraaja #barunmukherjee #maniratnam @vairamuthu @rkfi @turmericmediatm @magizhmandram<="" p>— raaj kamal films international (@rkfi) December 12, 2024
Pushpaka Vimana: A film without dialogue
Six years later came perhaps the most experimental film of their collaboration, Pushpaka Vimana. Released in 1987, the black comedy had no spoken dialogue. Kamal Haasan played an unemployed graduate who finds a wealthy man unconscious and decides to take over his luxurious life. What begins as an opportunity soon turns dangerous when a hired killer mistakes him for his target.
The film relied on visuals, expressions, music, sound and physical comedy to tell its story. Rao's decision to make a dialogue-free feature also allowed him to bring together actors from different parts of India. Pushpaka Vimana went on to become one of the most celebrated experiments in Indian cinema and remains one of the strongest examples of the creative freedom that defined the Rao-Haasan partnership.
A Man Who didn't have Job & his poverty Makes him Inferior Complex. A Stranger Which Have some Money So He have buy a Full Cup of tea,But our Hero who didn't have that much of Money but He Prove's that Am also Equal to your Status💯. #PushpakaVimana #KamalHaasan #AmalaAkkineni https://t.co/HdkIXn97NS— KarthickHaasan (@karthickhaasan7) September 8, 2024
Apoorva Sagodharargal: The Appu challenge
Their next major collaboration was Apoorva Sagodharargal, released in 1989. Kamal Haasan played three characters: Appu, Raja and Sethupathi, with Appu, a dwarf, becoming one of the film's biggest talking points. The character required extensive work in makeup, body language and performance. The film blended revenge, family emotion, action and comedy into a single story.
Starring actors including Jaishankar, Nagesh, Gautami, Rupini, Manorama and Srividya, the film became a major commercial success. It completed a 200-day theatrical run and became the highest-grossing Tamil film at the time. Haasan won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance.
Michael Madana Kama Rajan: Four Kamal Haasans
The duo followed it with another comedy milestone, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, in 1990. This time, Kamal Haasan played four characters: Michael, Madan, Kameswaran and Raju. The story follows four identical brothers separated at birth who eventually cross paths as adults. Haasan's writing, Crazy Mohan's dialogues and Singeetham's direction created a fast-paced comedy built around mistaken identities and the contrasting personalities of the four characters. The film was released on Diwali in 1990 and became a commercial success, running for 175 days.
Michael Madana Kama Rajan 💕 #KamalHaasan𓃵 https://t.co/LHIVcMRIgl— BATEMAN (@demigod1112) January 17, 2024
Magalir Mattum: Comedy with a social message
In 1994, the collaboration took a different direction with Magalir Mattum. Directed by Singeetham and produced by Kamal, the film centred on three women played by Revathi, Urvashi and Rohini. The story followed the women as they dealt with a lecherous office boss and eventually decided to stand up against him.
What made the film notable was the way it used comedy to address workplace harassment, male behaviour and women's solidarity. Kamal Haasan appeared in a cameo as the office boss, while Crazy Mohan's dialogues added to the film's comic appeal. The film became a commercial success and remains an important female-centric comedy in Tamil cinema.
Magalir Mattum❤❤ My most favorite women centric movie😍 A film that spoke about workplace harassment faced by women Happy Womens Day🤗❤ https://t.co/f6rsMCptuv— Anbu Seivom ❤🤗 (@parasajoy) March 8, 2021
Kaathala Kaathala: A comedy of confusion
The duo reunited in 1998 for Kaathala Kaathala, with Kamal Haasan and Prabhu Deva playing unemployed friends Periyasamy and Sundaramoorthy. The two fall in love with women from wealthy families and become caught in a growing web of lies while trying to impress their lovers' families. Soundarya and Rambha played the female leads. The film combined romance, friendship, mistaken identity and situational comedy. Kamal Haasan and Prabhu Deva's comic chemistry, along with Crazy Mohan's dialogues, became some of its biggest attractions.
Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Garu. Fortunate to have been part of his beautiful film #KaathalaKaathala. His remarkable contribution to cinema will live on forever. 🙏 https://t.co/lcRhAbvJDr— Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) October 4, 2026
Mumbai Express: Their final collaboration
The final film in the Kamal Haasan-Singeetham Srinivasa Rao partnership came in 2005 with Mumbai Express. The black comedy revolved around a kidnapping that quickly spirals into a series of unexpected situations. Kamal Haasan played the lead, with Manisha Koirala, Pasupathy and others in important roles. The film was made in both Tamil and Hindi and once again brought together Haasan's comic performance and Rao's interest in unusual situations and visual humour.
Across these eight films, the Kamal Haasan-Singeetham Srinivasa Rao partnership constantly changed shape. From a Telugu comedy and a blind violinist's story to a dialogue-free film, a triple-role performance, a four-character comedy and a female-centric social comedy, the duo rarely repeated the same formula. That willingness to experiment became the defining feature of their association. Their films showed how commercial entertainment could make room for unusual ideas, technical challenges and different approaches to storytelling.
The most underrated movie in Tamil cinema history #Mumbaiexpress #KamalHaasan #பசுபதி #Vaiyapuri #RKFI https://t.co/6RKAL5Yvfw— Kamal Abimaani (@Kamalabimaani1) October 3, 2026
Kamal Haasan also remembered Rao after his death with a deeply personal tribute. Calling himself one of the friends and disciples who had walked alongside the filmmaker, Haasan recalled Rao's youthful spirit and said he had admired him since he first knew him. He also reflected on Rao's philosophy of life and said he aspired to live in the way the filmmaker had lived.
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's final journey began with a public homage at his residence in Virugambakkam, Chennai, where members of the film fraternity and the public gathered to pay their respects. His cremation was held at 4:30 PM on October 4 at the AVM Crematorium in Vadapalani, Chennai. With his passing, Indian cinema has lost a filmmaker whose curiosity never seemed to fade. His work with Kamal Haasan remains one of the clearest examples of that creative spirit.