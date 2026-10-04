ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raja Paarvai, Pushpaka Vimana To Mumbai Express: 8 Kamal Haasan-Singeetham Films That Dared To Be Different

Kamal Haasan and Singeetham Srinivasa Rao's unique films together ( Photo: ANI )

Chennai: Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, known for pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema with his innovative storytelling, passed away in Chennai on October 3, 2026. He was 94. Rao breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital following age-related health complications, leaving behind a rich body of work that explored different genres and filmmaking styles.

Across a career spanning several decades, Singeetham worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi cinema. From the science-fiction fantasy Aditya 369 to the dialogue-free black comedy Pushpaka Vimana, his films often stood apart from conventional commercial cinema. One of the most memorable chapters of his career was his association with Kamal Haasan. The filmmaker and actor worked together on eight films, beginning with the 1979 Telugu comedy Sommokadidhi Sokokadidhi and ending with the 2005 black comedy Mumbai Express. Their partnership moved across languages and genres, producing films that remain memorable for their experimentation, humour and performances. Sommokadidhi Sokokadidhi: Where it all began The Kamal Haasan-Singeetham Srinivasa Rao collaboration began with Sommokadidhi Sokokadidhi, released in Telugu in 1979. Kamal Haasan played a dual role as Ranga and Shekhar, with Jayasudha and Roja Ramani also part of the cast. The film established the distinctive creative equation between the actor and director. Raja Paarvai: Kamal's 100th film In 1981, Rao directed Raja Paarvai, which marked Kamal Haasan's 100th film as an actor. Haasan played a blind violinist, taking on a character that demanded a performance built around body language and emotional expression. The film was simultaneously made in Telugu as Amavasya Chandrudu. Although it did not succeed commercially at the time, Raja Paarvai received critical appreciation and showed the actor and filmmaker moving away from a conventional hero-centric format. Pushpaka Vimana: A film without dialogue Six years later came perhaps the most experimental film of their collaboration, Pushpaka Vimana. Released in 1987, the black comedy had no spoken dialogue. Kamal Haasan played an unemployed graduate who finds a wealthy man unconscious and decides to take over his luxurious life. What begins as an opportunity soon turns dangerous when a hired killer mistakes him for his target. The film relied on visuals, expressions, music, sound and physical comedy to tell its story. Rao's decision to make a dialogue-free feature also allowed him to bring together actors from different parts of India. Pushpaka Vimana went on to become one of the most celebrated experiments in Indian cinema and remains one of the strongest examples of the creative freedom that defined the Rao-Haasan partnership.