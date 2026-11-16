Raj Shamani Becomes World's No. 1 Podcaster On YouTube, Beats Joe Rogan And Steven Bartlett
Raj Shamani's Figuring Out crosses 22 million YouTube subscribers, overtaking Joe Rogan and Steven Bartlett to become the world's most-subscribed podcast.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 16, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian podcaster Raj Shamani has moved ahead of popular international hosts Joe Rogan and Steven Bartlett to become the world’s No. 1 podcaster on YouTube. His show, Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, has crossed 22 million subscribers, making it the most-subscribed podcast on the video-sharing platform.
Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO has 21.9 million subscribers, while Joe Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience has 21.2 million. With more than 22 million subscribers, Shamani’s podcast has taken the lead over both channels. The achievement has also brought attention to India’s growing podcast industry and the reach of its digital creators.
The podcast has seen rapid growth in 2026, adding 8 million YouTube subscribers this year alone. It also generates around 1.4 billion views every month across different platforms. Its audience is not limited to India, as international viewers now make up 22 per cent of its total YouTube subscriber base.
Shamani’s podcast has also brought several well-known international personalities to the show. French President Emmanuel Macron, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, neuroscientist Dr Andrew Huberman and professor Dr Scott Galloway are among the guests featured in 2026. During his conversation with Shamani, Altman revealed that India had overtaken the United States to become ChatGPT’s largest market.
The show has also hosted several popular Indian personalities from films, music, sports and comedy. Its guest list includes Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, Sourav Ganguly, Hasan Minhaj, Ashish Chanchlani, Anupam Kher and Suniel Shetty.
Speaking about crossing 22 million subscribers, Shamani shared that he started the podcast with a simple aim of learning from successful people and understanding how they think.
"When I started Figuring Out in a small room in Indore, I had one obsession: understanding how the world’s most extraordinary people think," he said.
He also spoke about his aim to make knowledge available to everyone, regardless of where they come from. "You shouldn’t have to be born into the right family, live in the right city, or have access to the right rooms to learn from the greatest minds in the world," he added.
Shamani started Figuring Out in 2021 from a small room in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Before becoming a full-time content creator, he worked in his family’s chemical and detergent manufacturing business from the age of 16. He later gained experience in sales and operations and also spoke at college events and entrepreneurship programmes.
Apart from hosting the podcast, Shamani co-founded House of X, a platform that helps creators build their own brands. He has also invested in startups such as Classplus, Decentro and Wint Wealth. In 2022, he published his book Build, Don’t Talk.