ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raj Shamani Becomes World's No. 1 Podcaster On YouTube, Beats Joe Rogan And Steven Bartlett

Raj Shamani Becomes World's No. 1 Podcaster On YouTube ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: Indian podcaster Raj Shamani has moved ahead of popular international hosts Joe Rogan and Steven Bartlett to become the world’s No. 1 podcaster on YouTube. His show, Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, has crossed 22 million subscribers, making it the most-subscribed podcast on the video-sharing platform.

Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO has 21.9 million subscribers, while Joe Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience has 21.2 million. With more than 22 million subscribers, Shamani’s podcast has taken the lead over both channels. The achievement has also brought attention to India’s growing podcast industry and the reach of its digital creators.

The podcast has seen rapid growth in 2026, adding 8 million YouTube subscribers this year alone. It also generates around 1.4 billion views every month across different platforms. Its audience is not limited to India, as international viewers now make up 22 per cent of its total YouTube subscriber base. Shamani’s podcast has also brought several well-known international personalities to the show. French President Emmanuel Macron, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, neuroscientist Dr Andrew Huberman and professor Dr Scott Galloway are among the guests featured in 2026. During his conversation with Shamani, Altman revealed that India had overtaken the United States to become ChatGPT’s largest market. The show has also hosted several popular Indian personalities from films, music, sports and comedy. Its guest list includes Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, Sourav Ganguly, Hasan Minhaj, Ashish Chanchlani, Anupam Kher and Suniel Shetty.