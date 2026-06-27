ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raj Nidimoru On Pushing Samantha for Action in Maa Inti Bangaaram: 'Never Held Back On Kicks, Flips Or Physicality'

Raj Nidimoru On Pushing Samantha for Action in Maa Inti Bangaaram ( Photo: Film poster/IANS )

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest release Maa Inti Bangaaram has been keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office for over a week now. Samantha's husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, who conceived the story of Maa Inti Bangaaram, believed that the actress had both strength and vulnerability, two essential aspects to pull off an action comedy. Raj in a recent interview with a webloid decoded the process of designing action sequences in Maa Inti Bangaaram. He opened up on whether his approach to designing the action for a female protagonist was any different from writing conventional male-led action dramas. The filmmaker said the only mantra that he followed was action should look real on screen. "We never held back on the kicks, flips or the physicality. I also knew Samantha’s capabilities because we had worked together on The Family Man. I wanted to push her much further than what we had done before."