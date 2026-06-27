Raj Nidimoru On Pushing Samantha for Action in Maa Inti Bangaaram: 'Never Held Back On Kicks, Flips Or Physicality'
Raj Nidimoru opens up on whether he designed action sequences in Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaaram differently from writing conventional male-led action dramas.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 27, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest release Maa Inti Bangaaram has been keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office for over a week now. Samantha's husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, who conceived the story of Maa Inti Bangaaram, believed that the actress had both strength and vulnerability, two essential aspects to pull off an action comedy.
Raj in a recent interview with a webloid decoded the process of designing action sequences in Maa Inti Bangaaram. He opened up on whether his approach to designing the action for a female protagonist was any different from writing conventional male-led action dramas. The filmmaker said the only mantra that he followed was action should look real on screen.
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"We never held back on the kicks, flips or the physicality. I also knew Samantha’s capabilities because we had worked together on The Family Man. I wanted to push her much further than what we had done before."
Action set pieces in Maa Inti Bangaaram needed emotional progression for the audience to connect with the story, Raj shared. "Watching audiences erupt in theaters when she (Samantha) picked up the gun was thrilling. I wanted the action to feel grounded rather than relying on stylised slow motion. The movement had to feel real and effective," Raj said.
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While he had a vision for the film, it was Samantha's readiness to push herself physically and emotionally while filming these action sequences that helped him realise what was on paper. The couple was sure of not having "exaggerated hero poses or moments where someone simply stares dramatically after a punch. We wanted everything to feel believable."
The casting of stronger opponents was also a calculative move, he said. "Sam and I kept discussing how she could feel cornered and then hit back with intensity while still remaining emotionally grounded. We also deliberately cast physically bigger actors for the climax. That forced us to choreograph the fights differently and show how a petite woman could realistically overcome much larger opponents. That realism became an important part of the action."
So far, Maa Inti Bangaaram has amassed Rs 47.10 crore in India. The film is Samantha's second outing as producer. According to her, Maa Inti Bangaaram was a profitable venture from the sale of the first ticket, as the film was made on a bootstrapped budget.