'No Drama Here': Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife Shhyamali De Shares Long Note After His Marriage To Samantha
Shhyamali De, Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife, thanks supporters, shares her personal struggles, and urges people not to seek drama following Raj's marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 4, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru's former wife, Shhyamali De, has shared a lengthy note, two days after Raj married actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in an intimate ceremony held at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. On Thursday, Shhyamali took to her Instagram Story and expressed gratitude toward those who have reached out to her, while also firmly asking the public not to expect any drama or reactions linked to her ex-husband's new marriage.
Shhyamali began her note by acknowledging the overwhelming messages of concern and support she has received since the news of Raj and Samantha's wedding surfaced. "Thank you for all the kindness - the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings. I spent a sleepless night, tossing and turning and debating and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish to not acknowledge all the good that is coming to me," she wrote.
She further wrote, "I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now. Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good."
She added that the positivity now coming her way is simply a reflection of the energy she has put out into the world. "As a friend reminded me, what I am receiving now is simply that energy returning. I have no team, no PR, no staff or associates managing my page. I am personally responding while dealing with something that needs my full presence," she wrote.
In the same note, Shhyamali mentioned that she is currently going through a deeply personal crisis. "On 9 November, my Jyotish Guru was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, which has unfortunately metastasised to multiple parts of the body, including the brain. I am sure you all will understand where my attention must be right now," she wrote, urging people to respect her emotional space during this difficult time.
She also made it clear that anyone seeking drama should look elsewhere. "So, a humble request: please keep this space clean. Thank you... thank you... thank you... May every person, every being be blessed with good health, happiness, prosperity and spirituality," she wrote.
Addressing those expecting controversy or publicity-driven reactions, she added, "Anyone looking for drama and breaking news. You won't find it here. Urge you to leave. Not looking for - Attention, media coverage, exclusive interviews, brand promotions, paid partnerships, sympathy. Not trying to sell anyone anything."
This marks the first time Shhyamali, who married Raj in 2015, has commented publicly on the filmmaker's marriage to Samantha.
Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu performed the sacred Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ritual at the Linga Bhairavi abode in Coimbatore on December 1. The duo, who first met during the making of The Family Man 2 in 2021, quietly made their relationship public earlier this year through subtle social media posts.
