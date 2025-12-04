ETV Bharat / entertainment

'No Drama Here': Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife Shhyamali De Shares Long Note After His Marriage To Samantha

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru's former wife, Shhyamali De, has shared a lengthy note, two days after Raj married actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in an intimate ceremony held at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. On Thursday, Shhyamali took to her Instagram Story and expressed gratitude toward those who have reached out to her, while also firmly asking the public not to expect any drama or reactions linked to her ex-husband's new marriage.

Shhyamali began her note by acknowledging the overwhelming messages of concern and support she has received since the news of Raj and Samantha's wedding surfaced. "Thank you for all the kindness - the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings. I spent a sleepless night, tossing and turning and debating and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish to not acknowledge all the good that is coming to me," she wrote.

Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife Shhyamali De Shares Long Note After His Marriage To Samantha (Photo: Shhyamali De's Instagram Story)

She further wrote, "I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now. Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good."

She added that the positivity now coming her way is simply a reflection of the energy she has put out into the world. "As a friend reminded me, what I am receiving now is simply that energy returning. I have no team, no PR, no staff or associates managing my page. I am personally responding while dealing with something that needs my full presence," she wrote.