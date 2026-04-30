ETV Bharat / entertainment

Trolled For Reels, Fighting Legal Cases: 90s Heartthrob Rahul Roy Reacts To Online Criticism

Breaking his silence, Rahul spoke openly about his situation. He revealed that he is currently dealing with ongoing legal matters that require financial support. He also clarified that these issues are not new and existed even before he suffered a brain stroke in 2020. Through his note, he made it clear that his efforts to stay active and work are driven by necessity.

Hyderabad: Actor Rahul Roy has finally addressed the chatter surrounding his recent social media appearances, sharing a heartfelt note that sheds light on his struggles, resilience, and determination to keep working. The actor, who rose to fame with Aashiqui, has been trending online after a series of reels featuring him went viral, drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

"I do my work with honesty and modesty," he wrote, adding that if people truly care, they should help him find "genuine and decent work" instead of mocking him. He also called out trolls who made fun of his recent reels, saying such reactions say more about them than about him.

Rahul's note also touched upon his health journey. After surviving a brain stroke, he emphasised the importance of staying active. For him, work is not just about money. It gives him purpose and keeps his mind engaged. "I want to work for as long as I am alive," he shared. While he admitted that the criticism sometimes hurts, he ended his message on a strong note, saying, "You cannot break me."

The actor's honest post quickly drew support from the film industry. Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan wished him luck and sent love. Actor Sonu Sood encouraged him with a simple "Keep rocking, brother." Veteran actor Anupam Kher praised him warmly, calling him "the BESTEST." Others also joined in. Maniesh Paul expressed "love and respect" while wishing him more power. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar supported Rahul's stance, saying people must do what they have to do and ignore unnecessary talk.

Rahul Roy's journey has seen both highs and lows. He became an overnight star with Aashiqui in 1990. However, his later films did not achieve the same success. He then found fame after winning Bigg Boss in 2007. In recent years, his health became a concern after he suffered a brain stroke while shooting for a film in 2020. Since then, he has been focusing on recovery and slowly returning to work.