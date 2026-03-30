ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death: Actor's Wife Priyanka Sarkar Seeks Privacy; Colleagues Demand Investigation

Kolkata: The Bengali entertainment industry is in deep shock following the sudden death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who reportedly drowned in the sea during a shooting assignment in Talsari, Odisha. The actor was 43 years old. His unexpected passing has left family members, colleagues, and fans grieving, with many expressing disbelief over the tragic incident. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among many others, expressed her sorrow on her X handle after learning about the sad news.

Rahul had travelled to the coastal area to shoot for an upcoming television project titled Bhole Baba Par Karega. According to reports from the location, an action sequence was being rehearsed on a speed boat in the middle of the sea. Eyewitnesses claimed that during the shoot, the actor suddenly appeared uncomfortable and held his chest. Moments later, he reportedly lost balance and fell into the water. Some sources suggested he may have suffered a heart attack before falling, though the exact cause is still not confirmed.

Crew members and local technicians immediately launched a rescue operation. Rahul remained missing for nearly one and a half hours before he was finally located and pulled out of the sea. He was rushed to a nearby health center and later taken to Digha State General Hospital for emergency treatment. Despite efforts by doctors to revive him, he was declared dead on arrival.

Police from the Digha Coastal Police Station reached the hospital soon after the incident. Officials described the case as an unnatural death and said that an investigation is underway. Authorities are also examining whether adequate safety measures were in place during the shooting. Rahul's body was kept in the hospital morgue and later sent to Kanthi Subdivisional Hospital for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.