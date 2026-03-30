Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death: Actor's Wife Priyanka Sarkar Seeks Privacy; Colleagues Demand Investigation
Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died after drowning during a shoot in Talsari. Colleagues express shock, while his wife requests privacy amid grief.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
Kolkata: The Bengali entertainment industry is in deep shock following the sudden death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who reportedly drowned in the sea during a shooting assignment in Talsari, Odisha. The actor was 43 years old. His unexpected passing has left family members, colleagues, and fans grieving, with many expressing disbelief over the tragic incident. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among many others, expressed her sorrow on her X handle after learning about the sad news.
Rahul had travelled to the coastal area to shoot for an upcoming television project titled Bhole Baba Par Karega. According to reports from the location, an action sequence was being rehearsed on a speed boat in the middle of the sea. Eyewitnesses claimed that during the shoot, the actor suddenly appeared uncomfortable and held his chest. Moments later, he reportedly lost balance and fell into the water. Some sources suggested he may have suffered a heart attack before falling, though the exact cause is still not confirmed.
বিশিষ্ট, তরুণ ও জনপ্রিয় অভিনেতা, রাহুল অরুণোদয় ব্যানার্জি হঠাৎ আর আমাদের মধ্যে নেই, এই খবর পেয়ে আমি হতচকিত, মর্মাহত ও শোকাহত।— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 29, 2026
কী করে যে কী হয়ে গেল, আমি কিছুই বুঝে উঠতে পারছি না। সে আমার খুব পছন্দের অভিনেতা ও মানুষ ছিল।
তাঁর শোকসন্তপ্ত পরিবার, পরিজন ও অগণিত অনুরাগীদের…
Crew members and local technicians immediately launched a rescue operation. Rahul remained missing for nearly one and a half hours before he was finally located and pulled out of the sea. He was rushed to a nearby health center and later taken to Digha State General Hospital for emergency treatment. Despite efforts by doctors to revive him, he was declared dead on arrival.
Police from the Digha Coastal Police Station reached the hospital soon after the incident. Officials described the case as an unnatural death and said that an investigation is underway. Authorities are also examining whether adequate safety measures were in place during the shooting. Rahul's body was kept in the hospital morgue and later sent to Kanthi Subdivisional Hospital for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.
RIP 🙏🏻 #RahulBanerjee Really Sad News. Rahul Arunoday Banerjee May His Soul Rest In Peace..🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qABswYWyHk— Somnath Kar (@SomnathKarActor) March 29, 2026
The news has deeply affected his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar. In a heartfelt social media post, she requested privacy for the family during this difficult time. She wrote that it was a moment of immense grief and despair for them and urged friends and members of the media to respect their space. She also mentioned that there is a child, a mother, and loved ones trying to cope with the loss together.
Rahul Banerjee rose to fame with the film Chirdin Tumi Je Amar, where he starred opposite Priyanka Sarkar. The two later married and, despite reports of separation at times, reunited for the sake of their son Sahoj. His podcast Sahoj Katha had also become widely appreciated.
" a hero can be anyone. even a man doing something as simple as putting a hand on a young junior artist's shoulders to let him know that the world hadn't ended.........!!"— Aaryan Sen Gupta (@iam_aaryansg) March 29, 2026
ill always remember that day @rahuloday. 💔
Rest in peace.#RahularunodayBanerjee #Rahulbanerjee
Several actors and filmmakers expressed shock and sadness after hearing the news. Actress Srabanti Chatterjee wrote that the news did not feel right. Producer Rana Sarkar said he hoped the reports were untrue. Actor Joyjit Banerjee remembered Rahul as a simple and kind person who had no enemies. He described him as a younger brother and said they had spent many memorable moments together.
Director Piya Sengupta shared that Rahul was like a child to her and praised his dedication to his craft. Director Jayabrata Das recalled speaking to him just two days earlier about a film screening, adding that Rahul had readily agreed to work even with limited resources. Actor Diganta Bagchi said there were no words to describe the loss and called it an unexpected tragedy.
Some voices also demanded a proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Actress Srilekha Mitra questioned how such an accident could happen and urged authorities to look into the matter. Many other colleagues shared emotional messages on social media, remembering Rahul as a versatile actor and a warm human being.