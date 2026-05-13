ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rahi Anil Barve Unveils VAN-VIDISHA Trailer; Internet Asks, 'How Is This Made On A Home Computer?'

Unlike a regular film trailer, VAN-VIDISHA feels more like a haunting visual experience. Filled with dark fantasy imagery, eerie landscapes and mysterious characters, the teaser introduces figures called The Prince, The Girl, The Clown and The Nymph. The visuals move through forests, dreamlike locations and shadow-filled frames that instantly remind viewers of gothic folklore and surreal storytelling.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve, best known for the cult horror fantasy film Tumbbad, has once again captured the internet's attention with the release of the trailer for his latest experimental project, VAN-VIDISHA. The filmmaker shared the 137-second teaser on social media with a simple caption "VAN-VIDISHA trailer" but the visuals inside the teaser have sparked massive discussion online.

The trailer also includes a quote by poet Rumi, adding a mystical and philosophical mood to the project. But what truly made people stop scrolling was the scale and detailing of the visuals. Many social media users could not believe that such elaborate imagery with almost no budget. One user commented, "My godddddd… How do you create such insanely beautiful tiny details in a film while sitting at home and making all this on a home computer????? @rahianilbarve, you're literally today's film school."

Another wrote, "I Watched & Loved Mann Pishach, Eagerly Waiting For This 😍🙌." A third comment that quickly gained attention read, "How do you even get AI to create something like this. Every character feels packed with culture, emotion, and a story behind their eyes. Amazing." Fans also praised Barve for constantly experimenting with new styles and storytelling methods. One user wrote, "Always putting up something unique. You're THE MOST original voice we have in India today!!! Best wishes and keep going strong!"

Interestingly, Barve has reportedly described VAN-VIDISHA as a "zero-budget" creation, making the visual ambition even more surprising. The filmmaker has already experimented with low-cost filmmaking before. His recent AI-driven horror project Man-Pishach reportedly cost around Rs 33,000 and was created almost entirely on a home computer. The 80-minute film later gained praise online for its unique atmosphere and experimental storytelling.

Born on June 4, 1979, Rahi Anil Barve is known not only as a filmmaker but also as a screenwriter and VFX artist. Before Tumbbad, he directed the acclaimed short film Manjha. His work is often praised for blending mythology, horror, folklore and visual experimentation in a way rarely seen in Indian cinema.