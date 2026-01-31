ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Rahi Anil Barve On Mayasabha: 'There Was No Safety Net, No Money, And No Guarantee It Would Ever Release'

Writer-director Rahi Anil Barve’s journey in filmmaking is a tale of extreme persistence, marked by long delays, immense creative dedication, and battles for artistic ownership. The 2018 folk-horror moral fable and acclaimed debut Tumbbad took over a decade to complete, involving massive, meticulous storyboarding (700 pages), multiple rewrites, and several production shifts. Post-Tumbbad, Barve has faced significant challenges as several of his projects got stuck at various levels of production. The list includes Mayasabha Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, with Mayasabha famously facing severe, near-stalling risks.

Despite these struggles, Barve's commitment to creating unique, high-quality, and deeply immersive worlds, such as the one in Mayasabha, has established him as a distinctive voice in Indian cinema. He succeeded in his struggle to bring the ambitious project, his second directorial, to fruition in a risk-averse industry. Mayasabha is not as vast as Tumbbad in its world building. The magnificent ruins in the rain soaked Sahyadri in Tumbbad give way to a dilapidated, megalomaniac theatre in Mayasabha. The setup is that of a house of fading dreams and celluloid.

The story centers on Parmeshwar Khanna (played by Jaaved Jaaferi), once a grand producer and exhibitor, who now haunts a mansion that formerly housed the legendary Mayasabha theatre. Unfolding in a single location, driven by four characters in a decrepit theatre full of kerosene and dust, over the course of a night, the film, based on a story from a chapter in Barve's book Aadimayeche, hit theatres on January 30.

Excerpts from the interview

Can you tell us the origins of Mayasabha?

It came from a gap. After Tumbbad, before starting Gulkanda Tales, which needed a massive scale. I wanted to make something small, fast, and honest.

What was the thought behind Mayasabha?

To train myself by restricting everything—characters, location, scale—completely opposite of Tumbbad. It was a dream of making a near zero-budget film. You learn faster that way.

The casting, too, is very distinct. Why did you choose Jaaved Jaaferi?

Because his real talent has been wasted for years. Maybe five to six per cent has been used in the last four decades. I needed someone dangerous and humane at the same time. Jaaved has that. Most people haven’t seen it.