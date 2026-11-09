'Mom, You Hit My Child?': When Ranbir Kapoor FaceTimed Neetu To Ask If She Had Hurt Raha
Neetu Kapoor recalls how Raha complained to Ranbir Kapoor after an aarti plate hit her head, revealing a sweet father-daughter moment and Ranbir's parenting habit.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 9, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor shares a close bond with his daughter, Raha Kapoor. The actor, who welcomed Raha with his wife, Alia Bhatt, in November 2022, makes sure she feels comfortable sharing her thoughts and feelings with him. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, recently revealed a sweet parenting habit of Ranbir and recalled a funny incident when Raha complained to her father that she had hit her on the head.
During a conversation with a webloid, Neetu spoke about how she has always tried to be friends with her children so they can share everything with her without hesitation. She then praised Ranbir for making it a habit to talk to Raha about her day before she goes to sleep.
Neetu revealed that Ranbir asks his daughter about the things that made her happy or sad during the day. She recalled how this habit once led to an unexpected complaint against her.
Sharing the incident, Neetu said, "I was doing aarti, and while performing, the plate hit Raha’s head. At night, when Ranbir asked Raha what made you sad, Raha said Dida hit me on the head. He FaceTimed me and said, ‘Mom, you hit my child?’ I said, ‘No, baccha, I was performing the aarti. She was standing below, so she got hit by it."
The actress also said that she finds Ranbir’s way of communicating with Raha wonderful because it allows the little girl to express herself freely. She added that Raha has a sweet way of welcoming her father home after work. According to Neetu, she greets Ranbir with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ whenever he returns.
Ranbir’s parenting has also received praise from actor Varun Dhawan. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Varun called Ranbir an amazing father to Raha. He even joked that watching Ranbir’s parenting skills sometimes made him feel ashamed of his own. Varun also shared that he often gets into little arguments with his two-year-old daughter, Lara.
Earlier, Neetu had also praised Ranbir and Alia’s parenting style during a podcast appearance. She said that while Alia is a great mother and takes care of discipline, Ranbir shares a friendlier bond with their daughter. She also praised the couple for being wonderful parents.
Ranbir is currently receiving praise for his performance in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey in key roles. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.