ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Mom, You Hit My Child?': When Ranbir Kapoor FaceTimed Neetu To Ask If She Had Hurt Raha

Raha Once Complained To Ranbir Kapoor That Her Grandmother Neetu Hit Her On The Head ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor shares a close bond with his daughter, Raha Kapoor. The actor, who welcomed Raha with his wife, Alia Bhatt, in November 2022, makes sure she feels comfortable sharing her thoughts and feelings with him. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, recently revealed a sweet parenting habit of Ranbir and recalled a funny incident when Raha complained to her father that she had hit her on the head.

During a conversation with a webloid, Neetu spoke about how she has always tried to be friends with her children so they can share everything with her without hesitation. She then praised Ranbir for making it a habit to talk to Raha about her day before she goes to sleep.

Neetu revealed that Ranbir asks his daughter about the things that made her happy or sad during the day. She recalled how this habit once led to an unexpected complaint against her. Sharing the incident, Neetu said, "I was doing aarti, and while performing, the plate hit Raha’s head. At night, when Ranbir asked Raha what made you sad, Raha said Dida hit me on the head. He FaceTimed me and said, ‘Mom, you hit my child?’ I said, ‘No, baccha, I was performing the aarti. She was standing below, so she got hit by it."