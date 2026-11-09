ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Mom, You Hit My Child?': When Ranbir Kapoor FaceTimed Neetu To Ask If She Had Hurt Raha

Neetu Kapoor recalls how Raha complained to Ranbir Kapoor after an aarti plate hit her head, revealing a sweet father-daughter moment and Ranbir's parenting habit.

Raha Once Complained To Ranbir Kapoor That Her Grandmother Neetu Hit Her On The Head
Raha Once Complained To Ranbir Kapoor That Her Grandmother Neetu Hit Her On The Head (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 9, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor shares a close bond with his daughter, Raha Kapoor. The actor, who welcomed Raha with his wife, Alia Bhatt, in November 2022, makes sure she feels comfortable sharing her thoughts and feelings with him. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, recently revealed a sweet parenting habit of Ranbir and recalled a funny incident when Raha complained to her father that she had hit her on the head.

During a conversation with a webloid, Neetu spoke about how she has always tried to be friends with her children so they can share everything with her without hesitation. She then praised Ranbir for making it a habit to talk to Raha about her day before she goes to sleep.

Neetu revealed that Ranbir asks his daughter about the things that made her happy or sad during the day. She recalled how this habit once led to an unexpected complaint against her.

Sharing the incident, Neetu said, "I was doing aarti, and while performing, the plate hit Raha’s head. At night, when Ranbir asked Raha what made you sad, Raha said Dida hit me on the head. He FaceTimed me and said, ‘Mom, you hit my child?’ I said, ‘No, baccha, I was performing the aarti. She was standing below, so she got hit by it."

The actress also said that she finds Ranbir’s way of communicating with Raha wonderful because it allows the little girl to express herself freely. She added that Raha has a sweet way of welcoming her father home after work. According to Neetu, she greets Ranbir with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ whenever he returns.

Ranbir’s parenting has also received praise from actor Varun Dhawan. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Varun called Ranbir an amazing father to Raha. He even joked that watching Ranbir’s parenting skills sometimes made him feel ashamed of his own. Varun also shared that he often gets into little arguments with his two-year-old daughter, Lara.

Earlier, Neetu had also praised Ranbir and Alia’s parenting style during a podcast appearance. She said that while Alia is a great mother and takes care of discipline, Ranbir shares a friendlier bond with their daughter. She also praised the couple for being wonderful parents.

Ranbir is currently receiving praise for his performance in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey in key roles. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.

READ MORE

  1. Alia Bhatt Shares Precious Father-Daughter Moment From Ramayana Sets; Ranbir Kapoor's Kiss To Raha Is Unmissable
  2. Pooja Bhatt Calls Alia An 'Upgraded Version' Of Herself, Says Raha Has Natural Star Quality
  3. Bachchan Family Diwali: Netizens Curious Over Big B And Aishwarya Rai's Absence

TAGGED:

RANBIR KAPOOR DAUGHTER RAHA
NEETU KAPOOR
RAHA KAPOOR NEWS
RANBIR KAPOOR PARENTING STYLE
NEETU KAPOOR RAHA INCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.