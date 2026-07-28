ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raghav Juyal-Niharika NM And More Celebrity Romances That Were Allegedly All About Promotion

Whether the rumours are true or not remains unknown. But one thing is certain, this isn't the first time celebrity link-up gossip has grabbed headlines just before a project. Over the years, several star pairings have been viewed by fans as possible publicity-driven romances, even though none of these claims have ever been officially confirmed.

The duo, who will soon be seen together in Bhai Tera Star Hai, shared romantic-looking pictures with nothing more than a red heart and star emoji in the caption. Add cryptic comments from fellow creators and celebrities, and social media quickly went into overdrive. While some are rooting for the pair as a couple, others believe the timing is too perfect to ignore, with the film's release around the corner.

Hyderabad: A few cosy pictures on Instagram are all it takes for the internet to start playing detective. The latest celebrities to find themselves at the centre of dating rumours are Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM, whose affectionate photos have left fans wondering if love is in the air or if it's simply clever movie marketing.

The latest names on the list, Raghav and Niharika have become the talk of the internet after posting a string of warm, affectionate pictures together. From Raghav embracing Niharika to playful social media interactions and comments from industry friends, every detail has been analysed by fans. While many believe they genuinely look good together, others suspect the buzz is tied to the promotions of Bhai Tera Star Hai. So far, neither of them has confirmed whether they are dating, leaving room for endless speculation.

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu

Singer AP Dhillon and actress Banita Sandhu also found themselves surrounded by relationship rumours after appearing together in the music video With You. Their effortless chemistry and joint public appearances convinced many that they were more than just collaborators. However, neither AP nor Banita ever confirmed they were in a relationship. Later, fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on social media, leading to rumours of a breakup. Banita chose not to address the speculation, saying she has never felt the need to respond to dating rumours and prefers to focus her energy on work. Since the relationship itself was never confirmed, the truth has remained known only to them.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

Few rumoured celebrity romances created as much chatter as Prabhas and Kriti Sanon during the promotions of Adipurush. The gossip gained momentum after Varun Dhawan jokingly hinted on a reality show that Kriti's heart belonged to someone shooting with Deepika Padukone, a clue many instantly linked to Prabhas.

Kriti Sanon clears dating rumours (Photo: Instagram)

The rumours only grew stronger, with engagement reports soon making headlines. But Kriti was quick to dismiss the claims, calling them "absolutely baseless" and clarifying that Varun's playful banter had been blown out of proportion. Prabhas also later stated that the rumours were old and pointed out that Kriti had already clarified there was nothing between them. His team, too, maintained that the two were simply friends.