ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raghav Juyal Calls The Paradise Co-Star Nani His 'Safe Place', Says He Helped Him Find Himself Amid Industry Noise

Hyderabad: Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has shared an emotional note for his The Paradise co-star Nani, calling him one of the few people who became his “safe place” without even knowing it. In his long social media post, Raghav spoke about how Nani supported him during difficult moments, listened to him for hours and helped him understand both his career and the kind of person he wants to be.

Raghav plays the main villain in The Paradise, which marks his first film in Telugu cinema. While the film has brought the two actors together on screen, Raghav’s note shows that their bond goes beyond their work.

“Genuinely love you and admire you so much, not just as an actor or an artist, but as a human being,” Raghav wrote for Nani.

The actor-dancer said that working in the film industry can sometimes feel uncertain and confusing. He revealed that whenever he felt lost, Nani was there for him. According to Raghav, Nani would sit with him and talk for hours about cinema, his career, life and even things that had nothing to do with films.

“Dada, you’ve sat me down and spoken to me for hours. About cinema, about my career, about life, and sometimes about nothing in particular,” he wrote.

Raghav also thanked Nani for listening to him without making him feel small for being confused or emotional. He said that their conversations always made him feel lighter and gave him a clearer view of things.