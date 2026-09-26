Raghav Juyal Calls The Paradise Co-Star Nani His 'Safe Place', Says He Helped Him Find Himself Amid Industry Noise
Raghav Juyal penned an emotional note for Nani, calling him his safe place and thanking him for guiding his career and supporting him.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has shared an emotional note for his The Paradise co-star Nani, calling him one of the few people who became his “safe place” without even knowing it. In his long social media post, Raghav spoke about how Nani supported him during difficult moments, listened to him for hours and helped him understand both his career and the kind of person he wants to be.
Raghav plays the main villain in The Paradise, which marks his first film in Telugu cinema. While the film has brought the two actors together on screen, Raghav’s note shows that their bond goes beyond their work.
“Genuinely love you and admire you so much, not just as an actor or an artist, but as a human being,” Raghav wrote for Nani.
The actor-dancer said that working in the film industry can sometimes feel uncertain and confusing. He revealed that whenever he felt lost, Nani was there for him. According to Raghav, Nani would sit with him and talk for hours about cinema, his career, life and even things that had nothing to do with films.
“Dada, you’ve sat me down and spoken to me for hours. About cinema, about my career, about life, and sometimes about nothing in particular,” he wrote.
Raghav also thanked Nani for listening to him without making him feel small for being confused or emotional. He said that their conversations always made him feel lighter and gave him a clearer view of things.
The Kill actor said Nani did more than simply give him career advice. He helped him understand what kind of films he wanted to be part of and what choices were worth making. More importantly, Nani helped him think about the kind of person he wanted to remain while building his career.
“You helped me understand what kind of films I want to be a part of, what choices are worth making, and more importantly, what kind of person I want to remain while making them,” Raghav wrote.
Raghav also praised Nani’s craft, honesty, kindness and the person he is away from the spotlight. He said he was grateful that he found someone like Nani at a time when he needed such support. “Some people mentor your career. Some people quietly hold your heart together. You have done both for me,” he wrote.
Towards the end of his note, Raghav thanked Nani for always answering his calls, listening to him and helping him find his way whenever things became difficult. “I love you, Nani dada. More than I probably ever say,” Raghav wrote.
The note comes a few days after The Paradise was released worldwide on September 24. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set in 1980s Secunderabad and follows the Savaari tribe from a fictional place called Paradise. The story focuses on the community’s fight for legal recognition and their struggle against a powerful feudal lord.
Nani plays the lead role, while Raghav takes on the role of the film’s villain. Director Srikanth Odela reportedly spent eight months looking for the right actor before choosing Raghav for the part.
The Paradise marks Nani and Srikanth Odela’s second collaboration after Dasara. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander and was released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.