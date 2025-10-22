ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raghav Chadha Kisses Parineeti Chopra's Baby Bump In Unseen Pics As She Celebrates Her First Birthday As Mom

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are on cloud nine as they recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 20. Just two days later, on October 22, the new mom is celebrating her 37th birthday, and Raghav made sure to make the day extra special with a heartwarming post dedicated to her.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Raghav shared an adorable series of pictures from Parineeti’s pregnancy days, giving fans a glimpse into their joyful journey toward parenthood. In one picture, Raghav can be seen affectionately planting a kiss on Parineeti's baby bump, while the actress smiles brightly. Another one captures a cute moment when the AAP leader leans forward to hear their unborn child's heartbeat. One of the pictures shows the couple goofing around and sharing lighthearted, romantic moments together.

Along with the pictures, Raghav penned a touching birthday note for his wife, writing, "Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town. What an incredible journey it's been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy @parineetichopra."

The post touched hearts in an instant on social media, with celebrities and fans overrunning the comments section to wish Parineeti a happy birthday and welcome the couple to their new life as parents.