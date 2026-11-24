ETV Bharat / entertainment

RageSage Manga: How This Mumbai Trio Is Building A 500-Episode Shonen Epic With Indian Roots

Hyderabad: What does it take to spend 15 years quietly building a 500-episode fantasy epic before publishing a single page? The answer is as simple as it can get: dedication and unwavering passion—two things Kalpesh Talekar and his team have in abundance.

Beyond the rows of imported Japanese merchandise and mainstream shonen staples at the Hyderabad Anime India convention, a Mumbai-based indie team stood out with RageSage—a homegrown manga-style series designed with an entire 500-episode anime adaptation roadmap already baked in, complete with a Sanskrit-inspired power system, rich world-building spanning distinct religions and races, a cryptic mural packed with long-term plot clues, secret collector codes, and more.

Having published its first chapter in April 2026, the series already has three chapters out, with two more in the pipeline. Drawing inspiration from heavyweights like One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and Dragon Ball Z, Talekar’s RageSage follows a classic shonen template: a hot-blooded underdog sets out on a journey with a personal goal, hopefully growing along the way—in more ways than one.

RageSage Chapter 1, Chapter 2, and Chapter 3 are out (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

A 15-year dream built from scratch

The team behind RageSage is currently three members strong, with each juggling multiple roles. For writer, creator, and founder Kalpesh Talekar—who also handles business development, marketing, and creative direction—RageSage was never a weekend side project. The idea of creating his own anime-inspired story took root more than a decade ago, though a full-time corporate career kept pushing the dream onto the back burner.

“I’ve been thinking about making my own anime for over 12 to 15 years, though it kept dragging on because I was working,” Kalpesh explained. "About two to three years ago, I finally began putting the scripts down on paper, spending the past year bringing the project into production."

Finding the right visual collaborator was the next hurdle. At Anime India Mumbai in August–September last year, the team connected with illustrator Devanarayan Rajeev, who brought the first chapter to life. After commissioning artists for Chapters 2 and 3, Chapter 4 is now nearing completion—expected within two weeks—with a new artist, Sumandeep, stepping on board for the long haul.

Engineered like an anime from day one

While most independent comic creators take their stories one arc at a time, RageSage has been mapped out with surgical precision. Scripts for Seasons 1 and 2 are already locked in, and the overarching narrative stretches across 500 to 550 episodes.

RageSage Team L-R: Kalpesh Talekar, Raksha Talekar, and Nitesh Sharma (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

Rather than leaving future pacing up to an animation studio, Kalpesh has structured the print chapters to translate directly into broadcast episodes. Explaining the plan, Raksha Talekar, COO and Head of Quality Assurance and Quality Control, said that Volume 1 bundles the first three chapters to form a single complete episode, with Volume 2 following the exact same three-chapter blueprint.

“Instead of letting an anime studio decide how to condense chapters into episodes later, we already have a plan for which chapters make up each episode,” she noted.

To show just how deeply the plot is woven together, the team displays a massive, intricately detailed mural at their booth and on their website, while also offering it as a collectable print. Raksha explained that the artwork foreshadows events more than 500 episodes down the line—including the arrival of a character from another world hidden on the very first page of Chapter 1, subtle hints of future character deaths, and timeline threads connecting six realms and over 19 distinct races.

“It’s easy to miss—it almost looks like a printing error—but everything in the chapters is intentional,” Raksha said. “Even on the mural, the lines on the tree aren't random; they’re timeline threads showing that character destinies aren't accidental.”