Radhika Apte Says Leaked Intimate Clip Left Her 'Really Scared'; Couldn't Step Out For Four Days
Radhika Apte recalled the emotional impact of an intimate clip leak, revealing she stayed inside her home for four days amid fears over her safety.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 23, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Radhika Apte has opened up about the difficult experience she faced after an intimate clip from one of her films was leaked online. The actor revealed that the incident affected her deeply and left her scared to step outside her home for several days.
In conversation with a webloid, Radhika spoke about the challenges actors can face while working on intimate scenes. She said that the impact of such incidents does not remain limited to the workplace or the internet. It can quickly enter an actor's personal life and make them feel unsafe.
Recalling the leak, Radhika said, “Once something I had done was leaked, I literally couldn’t step out of the house for four days.” She said that the situation became more serious when people around her also came across the clip.
According to Radhika, the leaked video affected her daily life in unexpected ways. She recalled how her stylist told her that the driver at her stylist's home had watched the clip and kept asking whether she was going to Radhika's house. Her own watchman had also seen it.
“Things like that started happening, and it became very difficult to deal with,” the actor said. Radhika said the incident also made her worried about her safety. At the time, she was living alone in an apartment, which made the situation even more frightening for her.
She recalled speaking to her driver and spot boy after the clip was leaked. Radhika asked them if they had seen it and told them that they could choose not to continue working with her if they were uncomfortable. However, both of them assured her that they would stay with her and protect her. “And they both said, ‘We will look after you’,” Radhika recalled.
The actor also pointed out that intimate scenes can have consequences beyond what audiences see on screen. She said that while actors may agree to such scenes as part of their work, the situation can become complicated when private material is leaked and starts affecting their personal lives.
Radhika also spoke about another incident when fear influenced one of her professional decisions. She revealed that she once walked away from a project she “really, really wanted to do” because she was worried that taking it up could put her family at risk.
The actor said the decision was difficult because she had never before allowed fear to guide her professional choices. However, after hearing about certain incidents and receiving advice from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, she decided not to take up the project.
“I was very ashamed because I had never, ever taken a decision based on fear,” she said, explaining that she eventually chose to step away because it could have “jeopardised” her entire family.
Radhika was recently seen alongside Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee and Konkona Sen Sharma in Vikramaditya Motwane's segment Husband Swap from the anthology Lust Stories 3. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.