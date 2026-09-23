ETV Bharat / entertainment

Radhika Apte Says Leaked Intimate Clip Left Her 'Really Scared'; Couldn't Step Out For Four Days

Hyderabad: Actor Radhika Apte has opened up about the difficult experience she faced after an intimate clip from one of her films was leaked online. The actor revealed that the incident affected her deeply and left her scared to step outside her home for several days.

In conversation with a webloid, Radhika spoke about the challenges actors can face while working on intimate scenes. She said that the impact of such incidents does not remain limited to the workplace or the internet. It can quickly enter an actor's personal life and make them feel unsafe.

Recalling the leak, Radhika said, “Once something I had done was leaked, I literally couldn’t step out of the house for four days.” She said that the situation became more serious when people around her also came across the clip.

According to Radhika, the leaked video affected her daily life in unexpected ways. She recalled how her stylist told her that the driver at her stylist's home had watched the clip and kept asking whether she was going to Radhika's house. Her own watchman had also seen it.

“Things like that started happening, and it became very difficult to deal with,” the actor said. Radhika said the incident also made her worried about her safety. At the time, she was living alone in an apartment, which made the situation even more frightening for her.