ETV Bharat / entertainment

Race To Create India's First Fully AI-Generated Feature Film Intensifies

Naisha, directed by Vivek Anchalia, which was heavily marketed as a top contender last year, has faced delays, with the director choosing to postpone its initial May 2025 release to incorporate rapidly evolving AI technology. Anchalia has candidly stated that AI technology is moving so fast that he had to constantly change the film to ensure the AI visuals (skin texture, movement) were not outdated by the time it reaches theatres.

Disputing Nuthan’s claim, author and producer Khushwant Singh, the founder of Intelliflicks Studios, says, “I can’t comment what has happened but largely I have seen that the media has been misrepresenting that some movies are already released. Some have claimed making an AI film for Rs 10 lakh which I don’t believe. There was no software, we were spending almost Rs one lakh a minute."

“I worked from scratch by using different tools and wasted a lot of money initially but kept on working. I learnt on the job as at that time I knew nothing about AI and the right software. Gradually I understood which were the right tools that would give natural images. The entire movie, including dubbing, music, songs, everything was done by AI. The main challenge was image consistency. Finally, we managed to crack it and succeeded in making a good product. The box office collection was around Rs five lakh and now we have sold the film for Rs 22 lakhs," adds Nuthan.

He continues, “A few years back we first tried finding out if any filmmaker in any part of the world has made an AI feature film. We figured that nobody has done it so far and we took the challenge and decided to do the first AI movie, it got a CBFC certificate last March,” he says. Nuthan further says that they spent Rs 13 lakh in making the movie by trial-and-error method.

“Our film Love You is the world’s first feature film, it is 75 minutes long, and it was released last year only in Bengaluru on May 16. We made it only in one language, Kannada and now we have sold the entire movie to a filmmaker in Kerala who plans to dub it in other languages, they have already done the dubbing in Malayalam,” says Nuthan.

And now, there seems to be a race as to who would hit the theatres first as the title of "India's first AI feature film" is contested, with multiple projects emerging in 2026. Projects such as “Maharaja In Denims”, developed by Chandigarh based Intelliflicks Studios, and Naisha, a romantic drama, are leading the push as pioneering full-length AI-generated realism films besides there is the AI creator/editor Nuthan MP claiming that they are the first in the world to release full-length AI generated feature film even as the film hit theatres only in Bengaluru city in May 2025. However, many have disputed these claims.

Yet, Indian studios are actively leveraging the technology to drastically cut production costs by up to 70% and speed up timelines, particularly in fantasy and mythological genres. In fact, India has rapidly emerged as a global laboratory for AI filmmaking in 2026, defying the existential anxieties by churning out AI-generated content at an unprecedented rate.

When Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network’s, Chiranjeevi Hanuman—The Eternal (the film, powered by Galleri5's Tinify AI, that tells Lord Hanuman's story, aiming to blend Indian tradition with AI), marketed as a “Made-in-AI” and “Made-in-India” was announced some time last year-end, it had sparked debate with directors like Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane expressing criticism over using AI to replace human artists.

Indian studios, which churn out more than 2,000 movies a year, have embraced artificial intelligence (AI) -- unlike in Hollywood, where it has sparked huge strikes and strict union conditions around its use with filmmakers having engaged in intense battles over the ethical and professional risks of AI. It is a known fact that many filmmakers fear the existential threat of artificial intelligence, which can be seen in India, too.

A still from Maharaja In Denims (Photo: Special arrangement)

“We announced Naisha in February 2025, we wanted to release it in May last year. At that time the technology was very nascent but with the available technology we continued doing our film and completed quite a bit. We had conversations with a few distributors and we were slated to release it in May but during March, April, May 2025 the technology shifted drastically. Klink and VO came with all the video tools that you see now that didn't exist at that time. So many features came in and realism had become better. There is a huge difference in the features of characters we had done earlier as compared to now. We have just put out a new song with the new technology. So, whatever we had done earlier was not good enough even in our eyes. We were wasting money making it again and again. How many times could we do it?" says Anchalia.

He furthers, "We took a conscious call of pausing work on Naisha and just to see whether the audience would get excited with AI or not, we immediately made a micro-drama, a superhero comedy in AI for Youtube called Ullu Man which was received well. Initially we got a lot of hate for Naisha with people saying eyes don’t look real, faces look fake but people loved the story-telling of Ullu Man. With the micro-drama we realised that people will accept AI as long as the genre, story-telling is right and technology is supporting it."

A still from Maharaja In Denims (Photo: Special arrangement)

Anchalia shares that before turning to full-length features, the team did a lot of ads in AI, which were easy and quick turnarounds and early this year started working on Naisha besides doing Shiv Sati, a mythology with the music label Sa Re Ga Ma and it is a mix of animation and AI.

"This year we plan to release Naisha in the second half of the year. It has songs that are produced traditionally, with most of it done by Daniel B George who has worked on the music of 3 Idiots, Andhadhun, Bell Bottom, Merry Christmas and Johnny Gaddar," says Anchalia.

Chiranjeevi Hanuman—The Eternal, produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse and helmed by National Award-winning director Rajesh Mapuskar is indeed positioned as a ground-breaking project in the emerging landscape of AI-generated cinema. Vikram Malhotra, founder of Abundantia Entertainment, says that his production house, which recently announced investment in an $11 million AI studio, is building its AI capability from scratch.

“Abundantia is leveraging AI on two fronts – one to reduce cost and crunch time lines, leverage AI to replace high-cost work that would involve minimum human intervention to begin with and use it to our advantage to allow our filmmakers to iterate more and therefore bring in efficiencies of scale all through. Secondly, writing the art of story-telling itself …how can we amplify the human imagination, how can we get our writers and directors empowered through AI such that they are able to tell stories that they weren’t able to earlier because of cost and time constraints, or where they didn’t know how to give a voice to their imagination,” says Malhotra.

A still from Maharaja In Denims (Photo: Special arrangement)

“AI is slashing production costs to one-fifth of what they used to be for traditional filmmaking in genres such as mythology and fantasy, and production time down to a quarter,” said Rahul Regulapati, who heads Collective’s AI studio, Galleri5.

“There is a thumb rule for technology, it brings down the cost to about one tenth. Certain filmmakers had estimated Maharaja In Denims to cost Rs 50 crore plus if made in a regular traditional format. We are likely to complete it in about Rs four to five crore. This is the rough estimate, I can’t give the exact figure because we are still in the process of doing post-production,” says Singh.

“There is no actor fee, there is no fuss over them coming late and causing delays. There are no sets, it is sheer creativity of mind and the machine.” Commenting on why they decided to have songs in traditional format, Singh says, “This decision we took in 2025 when the AI models in music were not developed at that time. Also, I thought movies are so much in anonymity that all actors are so generated so having regular music will add an interesting flavour. Music largely in India people watch music rather than just listen to music.”

A still from Maharaja In Denims (Photo: Special arrangement)

Incidentally, Maharaja In Denims, which got significant attention at the Cannes Film Festival, 2025 - attracting interest from Hollywood figures, is widely billed as the world’s first full-length feature film to be created entirely with AI. The film is designed as a feature-length project produced entirely using generative AI tools, without traditional sets, camera crews, or actors significantly reducing production costs. Produced by Intelliflicks Studio, founded by Singh and former Microsoft executive Gurdeep Singh Pall, the movie is an adaptation of Singh’s 2014 novel of the same name. The novel released in 2014 is historical fiction. The story is an intriguing narrative of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, seen through the eyes of a teenager called Hari, who believes he is a reincarnation of the Maharaja. The story juxtaposes two eras — the glorious rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and contemporary India. Hari becomes a bridge connecting the historical, spiritual and political history of the past and present-day Punjab.

A still from Maharaja In Denims (Photo: Special arrangement)

“I can comfortably say that we have cracked the path of making an AI film and we should be able to release this movie in theatres in August-September and it will still remain the world’s first full length AI movie in realism,” says Singh. “Lot of people have attempted AI films in the genre of mythology and science fiction which is much easier to make as in these films the characters are not defined, you can show 10,000 non-human faces in mythology. But we chose the toughest part in AI, the path of realism,” he adds.

The industry is seeing a shift where AI is not just a tool for post-production but a central part of the entire filmmaking pipeline, from conceptualization to final output. Now one has to wait and watch how India’s studios would transform filmmaking by using AI to slash production time, cut costs, and dub movies into numerous languages while also utilising AI creativity in bringing a lot of different kinds of interesting cinema.