ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rabindranath Tagore Birth Anniversary: 5 Hindi Films Inspired By The Nobel Laureate's Stories

Hyderabad: Rabindranath Tagore was not just a poet or writer; he was a cultural force whose stories, songs, and ideas shaped generations across India and beyond. Born on May 7, 1861, Tagore became the first Asian to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for Gitanjali. He also wrote India's national anthem, Jana Gana Mana and Bangladesh's Amar Sonar Bangla, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire artists even today.

Over the decades, Indian cinema has often turned to Tagore's rich literary world for inspiration. His stories explored human emotions, loneliness, social pressure, love, morality, and freedom in ways that still feel relevant. While Bengali cinema has produced several celebrated adaptations of his works, Hindi cinema too has brought many of his timeless stories to the screen.

On Rabindranath Tagore's 164th birth anniversary, here's a look at five memorable Hindi films inspired by his literature.

Kabuliwala (1961)

One of the most iconic adaptations of Tagore's work, Kabuliwala, remains a deeply emotional film even decades after its release. Directed by Hemen Gupta, the movie was based on Tagore's famous short story of the same name.

The film follows an Afghan dry-fruit seller living in Kolkata who forms a touching bond with a little girl because she reminds him of his daughter back home. Balraj Sahni delivered one of the finest performances of his career in the lead role. The film beautifully captured themes of fatherhood, separation, and humanity that were central to Tagore's writing.

Do Bigha Zamin (1953)