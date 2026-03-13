ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raajneeti Sequel In Works, Confirms Prakash Jha; Fans Hope For Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif Reunion

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Prakash Jha has confirmed that a sequel to his 2010 political drama Raajneeti is in the works. The announcement has excited fans of the film’s lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. The sequel is likely to mark Kaif’s return to the big screen after more than two years.

Since 2020, Jha has been busy with the Bobby Deol-starring web series Aasharam. The filmmaker is known for political and socio-political dramas such as Hip Hip Hurray (1984), Damul (1984), Mrityudand (1997), Gangaajal (2003), Apaharan (2005), and his multi-starrer films, Raajneeti (2010), Aarakshan (2011), Chakravyuh (2012), and Satyagraha (2013). It's been over a decade since Jha has dabbled in the socio-political genre. But it seems that he is likely to return to the genre soon. Not only that, the filmmaker is immersed in prep for the Raajneeti sequel. Not to mention the original starred ex-flames Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

The National Award-winning filmmaker recently confirmed that the Raajneeti sequel is happening. "I’m actively working on it," said Jha in an interview with a webloid.

Back then there were reports that Ranbir Kapoor was unhappy with his performance in Raajneeti. Appreciating Ranbir's ability to self-evaluate, the filmmaker said, “A good actor will always review their work that way. That’s his intelligence and his interpretation, and I appreciate it. At that moment, he gave his best. Of course, as an actor, or as a director or writer, when you revisit your work, you often feel you could have done better. Context changes over time. But he did a very good job, and of course, there’s always room to do even better."