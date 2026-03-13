Raajneeti Sequel In Works, Confirms Prakash Jha; Fans Hope For Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif Reunion
After hinting at Raajneeti sequel last year, filmmaker Prakash Jha confirms the second installment of his 2010 political drama, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead.
March 13, 2026
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Prakash Jha has confirmed that a sequel to his 2010 political drama Raajneeti is in the works. The announcement has excited fans of the film’s lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. The sequel is likely to mark Kaif’s return to the big screen after more than two years.
Since 2020, Jha has been busy with the Bobby Deol-starring web series Aasharam. The filmmaker is known for political and socio-political dramas such as Hip Hip Hurray (1984), Damul (1984), Mrityudand (1997), Gangaajal (2003), Apaharan (2005), and his multi-starrer films, Raajneeti (2010), Aarakshan (2011), Chakravyuh (2012), and Satyagraha (2013). It's been over a decade since Jha has dabbled in the socio-political genre. But it seems that he is likely to return to the genre soon. Not only that, the filmmaker is immersed in prep for the Raajneeti sequel. Not to mention the original starred ex-flames Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead.
The National Award-winning filmmaker recently confirmed that the Raajneeti sequel is happening. "I’m actively working on it," said Jha in an interview with a webloid.
Back then there were reports that Ranbir Kapoor was unhappy with his performance in Raajneeti. Appreciating Ranbir's ability to self-evaluate, the filmmaker said, “A good actor will always review their work that way. That’s his intelligence and his interpretation, and I appreciate it. At that moment, he gave his best. Of course, as an actor, or as a director or writer, when you revisit your work, you often feel you could have done better. Context changes over time. But he did a very good job, and of course, there’s always room to do even better."
Reports of Raajneeti sequel first went rife last year when Jha confirmed that he is working on the sequel to his 2010 thriller. On the 15th anniversary of the film’s release, Jha had said, “Raajneeti (politics) ki yatra toh anvarat (constant) hai, chalti hi rehti hai! There’s always been a plan for Raajneeti 2. While there is nothing concrete in terms of casting and shooting yet, I am currently working on it."
Cinefiles would be aware that Raajneeti was seen as a contemporary take on the Mahabharata. Ranbir and Katrina aside, the film featured Naseeruddin Shah, Nana Patekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, and Sarah Thompson in pivotal roles.
Jha did not reveal casting details. However, the reunion of Ranbir and Katrina in the film will be highly anticipated.
If the original cast returns, the sequel could also mark Katrina’s return to films after Merry Christmas (2024). The actor has largely stayed away from the spotlight since then and is currently focused on motherhood after welcoming her son, Vihaan Kaushal, with husband Vicky Kaushal last November.
Talking about Ranbir, the actor is currently busy with two big projects. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. He will also be seem in Nitesh Tiwari’s most-awaited duology, Ramayana. Part 1 will be releasing on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.
