R Madhavan's GDN Releases Today: Who Was GD Naidu, School Dropout Who Became 'Edison Of India'?
R Madhavan's GDN brings the extraordinary story of GD Naidu, a school dropout who became an inventor, industrialist and pioneer of Indian technology.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: R Madhavan's much-awaited biographical drama GDN has arrived in theatres today, August 7. The film tells the story of Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, better known as G.D. Naidu, a remarkable inventor and industrialist from Coimbatore. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, GDN stars R Madhavan in the lead role, with Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan and Jayaram in important roles. Madhavan has also co-written the film with the director.
The actor, who earlier impressed audiences by playing scientist Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, takes on another real-life personality in this film. But who exactly was GD Naidu, and why is he called the "Edison of India"?
Who was GD Naidu?
Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu was born on March 23, 1893, in Kalangal near Coimbatore. His life did not begin with the kind of education one might expect from a future inventor. Naidu disliked school and left his studies while he was still in the third standard. But leaving school did not stop his curiosity. In fact, his interest in machines only grew stronger.
As a young man, he worked as a server in a hotel in Coimbatore. His main aim was to save enough money to buy a motorcycle. Once he finally bought one, he did something unusual. Instead of simply enjoying the vehicle, he began disassembling it and then putting it back together. That curiosity eventually turned him into a mechanic and later a businessman.
From a motorcycle to a transport empire
Naidu entered the transport business in 1920 after buying an automobile coach. He started operating it between Pollachi and Palani. His business grew rapidly. His Universal Motor Service, or UMS, went on to become known for having one of the most efficient public transport fleets in the country. But transport was only one part of Naidu's story. He was fascinated by machines and wanted to develop technology that could be made and used in India. In 1937, his factory, National Electric Works in Peelamedu, Coimbatore, produced what is credited as India's first indigenous electric motor, developed with D. Balasundaram Naidu.
An inventor who refused to think small
Naidu's ideas went far beyond electric motors. He worked on a wide range of inventions and practical devices. Among them was a motorised razor that ran on dry cells. He also developed very thin shaving blades, a device to adjust the distance in film cameras, a fruit juice extractor and a tamper-proof voting machine. He even experimented with a kerosene-powered fan.
His interest was not limited to machines. Naidu also worked on agriculture and researched different varieties of cotton, maize and papaya. His farm became known for agricultural experiments and attracted visits from famous Indian scientists and engineers.
A life filled with controversy and challenges
Naidu's journey was not always smooth. His innovations often brought him into conflict with authorities. The story of his battles with the system forms an important part of GDN. The film explores the pressure he faced from powerful people and government authorities as he tried to pursue his ideas. The trailer also hints at police raids, tax-related allegations and serious accusations connected to his international business dealings. The film presents Naidu as a man who was not easily controlled.
More than an inventor
Naidu was also a traveller, photographer and businessman. He travelled to different countries and met several well-known personalities. He photographed major Indian leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose. He also filmed the funeral of King George V in London.
Despite his business success, Naidu also contributed to education. His efforts and donations helped establish institutions that later became important parts of technical education in the region. He died on January 4, 1974, but his work continued to be remembered in Coimbatore and beyond.
What early viewers are saying about GDN
Early responses to GDN have been encouraging. Viewers who watched the film during early screenings have particularly praised Madhavan's performance. The early reactions describe the film as an engaging biographical drama that brings attention to a largely forgotten Indian inventor. Moviegoers highlighted the actor's ability to portray Naidu from his younger years to his later life. The supporting performances by Dushara Vijayan, Sathyaraj and Jayaram have also been noticed. The film's music by Govind Vasantha and the research behind the story have received positive mention as well.