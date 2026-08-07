ETV Bharat / entertainment

R Madhavan's GDN Releases Today: Who Was GD Naidu, School Dropout Who Became 'Edison Of India'?

Hyderabad: R Madhavan's much-awaited biographical drama GDN has arrived in theatres today, August 7. The film tells the story of Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, better known as G.D. Naidu, a remarkable inventor and industrialist from Coimbatore. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, GDN stars R Madhavan in the lead role, with Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan and Jayaram in important roles. Madhavan has also co-written the film with the director.

The actor, who earlier impressed audiences by playing scientist Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, takes on another real-life personality in this film. But who exactly was GD Naidu, and why is he called the "Edison of India"?

Who was GD Naidu?

Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu was born on March 23, 1893, in Kalangal near Coimbatore. His life did not begin with the kind of education one might expect from a future inventor. Naidu disliked school and left his studies while he was still in the third standard. But leaving school did not stop his curiosity. In fact, his interest in machines only grew stronger.

As a young man, he worked as a server in a hotel in Coimbatore. His main aim was to save enough money to buy a motorcycle. Once he finally bought one, he did something unusual. Instead of simply enjoying the vehicle, he began disassembling it and then putting it back together. That curiosity eventually turned him into a mechanic and later a businessman.

From a motorcycle to a transport empire

Naidu entered the transport business in 1920 after buying an automobile coach. He started operating it between Pollachi and Palani. His business grew rapidly. His Universal Motor Service, or UMS, went on to become known for having one of the most efficient public transport fleets in the country. But transport was only one part of Naidu's story. He was fascinated by machines and wanted to develop technology that could be made and used in India. In 1937, his factory, National Electric Works in Peelamedu, Coimbatore, produced what is credited as India's first indigenous electric motor, developed with D. Balasundaram Naidu.