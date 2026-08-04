ETV Bharat / entertainment

Despite Success, R Madhavan Says He's 'Insecure' About His Bank Balance; Yacht Is His Costliest Buy

"I am really insecure about my bank account. I really do not know how much I have and how much I can afford to scrutinise it, because I don’t know what will come of it. I have a broad understanding of how much I have," he said.

In conversation with a newswire, Madhavan shared that he has never been someone who keeps checking his finances. Although he has a rough idea of his savings, he avoids paying too much attention to the exact amount.

Hyderabad: R Madhavan has made a surprising confession about money, saying that even after years of success in the film industry, he still feels "insecure" about his bank balance. The actor also revealed that the most expensive thing he has ever bought is a yacht in Dubai. He said that it was a purchase that helped him achieve a long-time personal goal.

Talking about his yacht, Madhavan said that buying it was not about luxury or status. Instead, it was linked to a dream he had for years. He wanted to become a licensed boat captain and decided to learn the skill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have a captain’s license. I want to make every new year significant with a new skill I have learned. During COVID, my new skill was earning my captain’s license and learning to navigate a boat," he said. The actor added that the yacht is a "small family boat" that he enjoys using during his free time with his loved ones.

Madhavan had earlier spoken about the same purchase during an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia. Looking back at the decision, he called it the best purchase of his life.

"The most expensive thing I have bought... Oh, crap. So, I bought a yacht. And I bought it because I always wanted to take a captain’s license. So, now I’m a licensed captain, and I enjoy the best purchase of my life. It gives me maximum pleasure. And all my friends come, and they treat it as their own. And the boys are there, and they are like, Maddy yar, you have cracked it," he said.

The actor had moved to Dubai with his family to support his son, Vedaant Madhavan, who trains as a professional swimmer. The relocation gave Vedaant access to world-class training facilities while competing internationally.