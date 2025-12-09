ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2: R Madhavan Drops Key Hint About His Character Arc With Ranveer Singh In Film's Sequel

R Madhavan Drops Key Hint About His Character Arc With Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar 2 ( Photo: Special Arrangement, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest release, Dhurandhar, has been in theatres for just four days, yet anticipation for its sequel has already taken over fans. The spy action thriller film, starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Sanjay Dutt, has been performing well at the box office. Dhurandhar offered audiences a look into the secret world of espionage and the dangerous mission of Ranveer Singh's character, Jaskirat, who enters terrorist networks in Pakistan. The film has been able to keep the audience hooked; however, it ended on a note that left viewers hungry for more. Particularly, the transformation of Jaskirat into the mysterious Hamza remains a journey yet to be explored. At the end of the movie, the makers confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will hit theatres on March 19, 2026. Now, R Madhavan has opened up about the sequel and teased what fans can expect from his character, Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau. Madhavan, while speaking to a newswire, shared a hint about his character in the sequel and couldn't stop praising the director.