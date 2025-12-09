Dhurandhar 2: R Madhavan Drops Key Hint About His Character Arc With Ranveer Singh In Film's Sequel
Published : December 9, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest release, Dhurandhar, has been in theatres for just four days, yet anticipation for its sequel has already taken over fans. The spy action thriller film, starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Sanjay Dutt, has been performing well at the box office.
Dhurandhar offered audiences a look into the secret world of espionage and the dangerous mission of Ranveer Singh's character, Jaskirat, who enters terrorist networks in Pakistan. The film has been able to keep the audience hooked; however, it ended on a note that left viewers hungry for more. Particularly, the transformation of Jaskirat into the mysterious Hamza remains a journey yet to be explored. At the end of the movie, the makers confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will hit theatres on March 19, 2026.
Now, R Madhavan has opened up about the sequel and teased what fans can expect from his character, Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau. Madhavan, while speaking to a newswire, shared a hint about his character in the sequel and couldn't stop praising the director.
Madhavan said, "Aditya Dhar is a monk. Through all the chaos of making a film so dense and intense, he would sit there for the anxieties to settle down. What a fine human being! After working with Aditya in Dhurandhar, I want to work with him again and again."
The actor then revealed a crucial hint about how his character will evolve in the sequel. Giving fans a taste of what's to come, he shared, "My screen presence is limited in the first part. But in the second part, which will release in March, there is a lot of my character as he trains Ranveer's character in the skills of espionage warfare."
Madhavan also reflected on what this year has meant to him professionally. "I started the year with Hisaab Barabar. I am ending the year with Dhurandhar, which is one of the most important films of my career. I've had the privilege of working with the best directors in the most creative and productive phase of their careers: Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, Rajkumar Hirani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Aanand L Rai, and now Aditya Dhar. I couldn't have asked for more."
Dhurandhar was released on December 5. Produced by Aditya Dhar along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life events, including the Kandahar hijack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
