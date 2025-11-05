ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pushpa Impossible: Karuna Pandey Turns Lawyer After 7-Year Leap - All About The Show's New Chapter

Pushpa Impossible ( Photo: Show Poster )

Hyderabad: The popular television drama Pushpa Impossible has reached a whole new level, taking a dramatic seven-year leap and completely changing the storyline. The show that carved a niche for itself with its heartwarming narrative and an inspiring central character has reinvented itself now, with Pushpa Patel carving out a powerful new avatar as a lawyer. The change has sparked massive curiosity online, making it trend once again among its loyal viewers. While fans have watched Pushpa, essayed by Karuna Pandey, battle day-to-day struggles with trademark grit and humour over the years, they now get to see her navigate a new world: of legal scuffles, family conflicts, and questions of justice. The new chapter not only explores her evolution as a woman and mother, but also gives the show a refreshed emotional core. On this transition, Karuna Pandey stated, "This new chapter of Pushpa Impossible truly feels like a fresh beginning. Time has passed, and with that, Pushpa’s world has completely evolved. Her children have grown up, the dynamics within her family have changed, and she now faces a new set of challenges, both as a mother and as an advocate."