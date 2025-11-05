Pushpa Impossible: Karuna Pandey Turns Lawyer After 7-Year Leap - All About The Show's New Chapter
Pushpa Impossible takes a seven-year leap, showcasing Karuna Pandey's Pushpa as a lawyer tackling fresh family conflicts, courtroom battles, and a completely transformed world.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: The popular television drama Pushpa Impossible has reached a whole new level, taking a dramatic seven-year leap and completely changing the storyline. The show that carved a niche for itself with its heartwarming narrative and an inspiring central character has reinvented itself now, with Pushpa Patel carving out a powerful new avatar as a lawyer. The change has sparked massive curiosity online, making it trend once again among its loyal viewers.
While fans have watched Pushpa, essayed by Karuna Pandey, battle day-to-day struggles with trademark grit and humour over the years, they now get to see her navigate a new world: of legal scuffles, family conflicts, and questions of justice. The new chapter not only explores her evolution as a woman and mother, but also gives the show a refreshed emotional core.
On this transition, Karuna Pandey stated, "This new chapter of Pushpa Impossible truly feels like a fresh beginning. Time has passed, and with that, Pushpa’s world has completely evolved. Her children have grown up, the dynamics within her family have changed, and she now faces a new set of challenges, both as a mother and as an advocate."
She added, "The same characters that viewers have loved are returning with new faces and new perspectives, reflecting how life moves on and people evolve. It’s exciting for me as an actor because it allows my character, Pushpa, to rediscover herself once again, while staying rooted in the same values that define her."
The leap adds new dimensions to the Patel family. Chirag (portrayed by Nitin Babu) is now a fervent youth leader representing the cause of change in society while actively engaged in political venues. His former love interest, Prarthana (Pooja Katurde), has turned into a disciplined and duty-bound police officer. Their paths cross rather frequently these days, but this time, as opponents. While Chirag's world revolves around people and reform, Prarthana stands by the rule of law, which creates a powerful emotional tension between heart and duty.
Meanwhile, Rashi (Akshaya Hindalkar) has blossomed into a confident social media influencer of today's times, smiling at every camera that points toward her, representing the new world of independence and fame. The youngest Patel is Swara (Pari Bhati), now 13, representing the restlessness of youth, probably brazen outside, but fragile inside. Adding depth to the courtroom drama are two new characters: Bharat Bhatia, in the role of a stern yet fair judge, and Deepak Parekh, a seasoned senior lawyer who becomes both a mentor and challenger to Pushpa.
Pushpa Impossible promises to be an emotional and ambitious tale of reinvention with its new storyline. The show airs from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 pm on Sony SAB.
