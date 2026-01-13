Pushpa 2 To Release In Japan On THIS Date, Allu Arjun Lands In Tokyo To A Warm Fan Welcome
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 gears up for its Japan release. The actor has already landed in Tokyo, where fans gave him a warm welcome.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 13, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to make its entry into Japan. The film, which turned out to be the biggest hit in the actor's career, will be released in Japan on January 16, 2026, under the title Pushpa Kunrin. Ahead of the release, Allu Arjun has already landed in Tokyo to begin promotions.
In a video shared by the makers, Allu Arjun is seen arriving in the city with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their daughter, Arha. Fans, who were eagerly waiting for him at the airport holding posters of the film, greeted him warmly with bouquets.
Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun shared an update with fans confirming his arrival in Japan. The actor posted a picture of Tokyo's skyline and simply wrote, "Tokyo".
Earlier, Geek Pictures India, the official distributors of Pushpa 2 in Japan, announced the release on their X (formerly Twitter) handle. Their post read, "Konnichiwa, Nihon no Tomo yo' Indian Cinema's Industry Hit blazes into Japan in full force! Pushpa Raj takes over Japan on 16th January, 2026, taking the wildfire across borders and seas. #Pushpa2inJapan #Pushpa2TheRule #PushpaKunrin #WildFirePushpa." The announcement confirmed the title Pushpa Kunrin for the Japanese market.
Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli in the Pushpa franchise, shared the Japanese trailer of the film on her social media and wrote, "Konnichiwa, Japan!! Aaaand the wildfire is officially going global…Pushpa lands in Japan on 16th Jan 2026...Are you ready?? Watch the full Japanese trailer here!"
Meanwhile, director Sukumar recently celebrated his 56th birthday on January 11. On that day, Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt message for the filmmaker, crediting him for changing his life. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the Pushpa sets, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday, @aryasukku darling. It's a special day for me… more than for you… Because this day changed my life. No amount of wishes can convey the joy of having you in my life. Puttinandhuku thanks!!!"
Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The sequel continues the intense journey of Pushpa Raj as he strengthens his hold over the red sandalwood smuggling world while facing new enemies and growing pressure from law enforcement. The second instalment ended on a cliffhanger, and the makers have already announced Pushpa 3: The Rampage.
