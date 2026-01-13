ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pushpa 2 To Release In Japan On THIS Date, Allu Arjun Lands In Tokyo To A Warm Fan Welcome

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to make its entry into Japan. The film, which turned out to be the biggest hit in the actor's career, will be released in Japan on January 16, 2026, under the title Pushpa Kunrin. Ahead of the release, Allu Arjun has already landed in Tokyo to begin promotions. In a video shared by the makers, Allu Arjun is seen arriving in the city with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their daughter, Arha. Fans, who were eagerly waiting for him at the airport holding posters of the film, greeted him warmly with bouquets. Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun shared an update with fans confirming his arrival in Japan. The actor posted a picture of Tokyo's skyline and simply wrote, "Tokyo".