Singer B Praak Receives Rs 10 Cr Ransom Threat Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Complaint Filed
Singer Dilnoor filed a police complaint after receiving a call demanding Rs 10 crore from B Praak, with threats allegedly linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 17, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Mohali (Punjab): Punjabi singer Dilnoor has approached the Mohali police after allegedly receiving a ransom threat linked to Bollywood and Punjabi singer B Praak. According to Dilnoor's complaint, an unknown caller demanded Rs 10 crore from B Praak and warned of serious consequences if the money was not paid within a week.
Based on the complaint filed with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohali, threat calls started from January 5. As per the complaint filed by Dilnoor, he first received two missed calls from an international phone number. He didn't answer the calls because he didn't recognise the phone number.
The following day, on January 6, Dilnoor reportedly received another call from a different international number. He answered the call, but soon felt something was wrong as the conversation appeared suspicious. He disconnected the call immediately. Shortly after ending the call, Dilnoor claimed that he received a voice message in which the caller issued a clear ransom threat.
In the alleged audio message, the caller demanded Rs 10 crore and instructed Dilnoor to inform his friend B Praak about the payment. The message warned that if the money was not paid within a week, B Praak would face serious harm. The caller also reportedly said that the threat should not be ignored.
According to Dilnoor, the caller identified himself as Arju Bishnoi and claimed to be an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The caller further stated that he was operating from outside India and had strong links with the gang, which has been linked to several criminal cases in recent years.
Concerned about the safety of his friend, Dilnoor submitted a written complaint to the SSP Mohali on January 6. Mohali police have confirmed that they have taken note of the complaint and started an investigation. Officials are examining call details, voice messages, and other technical evidence to trace the source of the threat.
B Praak is a popular name in the Bollywood and Punjabi music industries. Over the years, he has delivered many hit songs and has a huge fan following. Some of the songs by B Praak include Teri Mitti from Kesari, Filhall, Pachtaoge, Ranjha from Shershaah, Maana Dil, and Kesariyo Rang.
The threat to B Praak comes at a time when law enforcement agencies are already on alert due to a rise in extortion threats allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. There have been multiple reports of firing outside homes and offices of businesspeople in Delhi, in areas like Rohini, West Vihar, and East Delhi, in the last few months.
These incidents reportedly followed a similar pattern of threat calls followed by gunfire. Delhi Police have earlier stated that suspects involved in some of these cases were arrested after encounters.
