Singer B Praak Receives Rs 10 Cr Ransom Threat Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Complaint Filed

Mohali (Punjab): Punjabi singer Dilnoor has approached the Mohali police after allegedly receiving a ransom threat linked to Bollywood and Punjabi singer B Praak. According to Dilnoor's complaint, an unknown caller demanded Rs 10 crore from B Praak and warned of serious consequences if the money was not paid within a week.

Based on the complaint filed with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohali, threat calls started from January 5. As per the complaint filed by Dilnoor, he first received two missed calls from an international phone number. He didn't answer the calls because he didn't recognise the phone number.

The following day, on January 6, Dilnoor reportedly received another call from a different international number. He answered the call, but soon felt something was wrong as the conversation appeared suspicious. He disconnected the call immediately. Shortly after ending the call, Dilnoor claimed that he received a voice message in which the caller issued a clear ransom threat.

In the alleged audio message, the caller demanded Rs 10 crore and instructed Dilnoor to inform his friend B Praak about the payment. The message warned that if the money was not paid within a week, B Praak would face serious harm. The caller also reportedly said that the threat should not be ignored.

According to Dilnoor, the caller identified himself as Arju Bishnoi and claimed to be an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The caller further stated that he was operating from outside India and had strong links with the gang, which has been linked to several criminal cases in recent years.