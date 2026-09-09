ETV Bharat / entertainment

Punjabi Singer Ammy Virk Escapes Unhurt In Shoot Out On Convoy In Canada

Washington: Punjabi singer Ammy Virk escaped unhurt after a vehicle in his concert convoy came under gunfire in Abbotsford, Canada, local media reported. The attack took place soon after Virk’s concert at the Rogers Forum on September 5 in British Columbia province.

Canadian media outlets Vancouver Sun and Abbotsford News reported the shootout, quoting local police officials.

“Just after 11:00 pm on September 5th, 2026, a vehicle was travelling in the 2500 block of McCallum Road when it was shot at by occupants of another vehicle. Preliminary information indicates that individuals in a dark-coloured SUV fired multiple shots at the victim vehicle,” Sergeant Paul Walker of the Abbotsford Police Department said, without identifying the victims of the attackers.

Walker said no one was injured in the incident. Shortly after the shooting, AbbyPD officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire and found an SUV fully engulfed in flames, he said.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and is working to determine the motive for the shooting and whether the vehicle fire is connected to the incident.