Punjabi Actress Himanshi Khurana Gets Rs 10 Cr Extortion Threat

Mohali: Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana lodged a complaint with the Mohali police, claiming that she received an extortion threat of Rs 10 crore from a foreign-based gangster, officials said. The Mohali police said it has lodged an FIR on the basis of the complaint received from the actress. Police said Khurana lodged a complaint regarding the extortion email received on her email ID.

Acting promptly on the complaint, an FIR under sections 308(4) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on Saturday at Sohana police station, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Saurav Jindal, said, "As per the complaint, the email contained a voice note allegedly sent by a foreign-based gangster demanding Rs 10 crore as extortion money." Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, including efforts to trace the origin of the email and the voice message.