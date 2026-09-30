ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prosenjit Birthday: Father Biswajit Says 'Such Boys Are Rare' As He Praises Padma Shri Awardee's Bengali Cinema Journey

Kolkata: September 30 is a special date for the Chatterjee family. It marks the birthday of Bengali cinema star Prosenjit Chatterjee, but the day also holds a deeper family connection. Prosenjit shares his birthday with his grandfather, Captain Ranjit Kumar Chatterjee, making the occasion even more meaningful for his father, veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Biswajit wished his son with pride and emotion. He remembered his father and said that September 30 is a great day for their family. While paying tribute to Captain Ranjit Kumar, he also showered blessings on his son, fondly calling him "Bumba". "Today is my beloved Bumba's birthday. It is a very happy day for me," Biswajit said. He also spoke about Prosenjit's Padma Shri honour, calling it a major achievement for the family. According to him, the recognition brought them immense happiness and respect.

Biswajit wished his son good health, peace and continued success. He also praised the dedication with which Prosenjit has worked for Bengali cinema over the years. "Such boys are rare. He loves Bengali cinema. That is why he left opportunities in Mumbai and turned his attention towards Bengali work," Biswajit said. He added that Prosenjit wants to contribute to the industry and leave it richer through his work.

Prosenjit Chatterjee With His Father Biswajit (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The veteran actor also highlighted a quality he particularly admires in his son. According to him, whenever Prosenjit takes up a project, he becomes completely involved in it. He takes responsibility for his work and tries to make every effort successful. For Biswajit, Prosenjit's journey is not only about stardom. It is also about his commitment to his craft and Bengali cinema. Prosenjit, who began acting as a child, has gone on to build a career spanning more than four decades.

As he turned a year older, Biswajit had one final message for his son. "My hand will be on his head as long as I am here. I will give him courage. May the flower of my love grow bigger. May this day come again and again. Go ahead. People are with you. The people of Bengal are with you," he said. For the Chatterjee family, September 30 is therefore more than just a birthday. It is a day filled with memories, family pride and blessings for one of Bengali cinema's most recognisable stars.