Interview | Producer Anushka Shah On Using Entertainment To Drive Climate Awareness

Growing up in Mumbai, Shah was acutely aware of cinema’s role in shaping national consciousness. “So much of my understanding of the past in India has come from watching Bollywood movies of the early days. Even with the dramatic portrayals, they reflected the cultural milieu of the time and continue to do so,” she reflects, highlighting how one can track India’s changing history, emotions and culture through its films. 'Whether it’s the Angry Young Man phase or the 90s showing the rise of disposable income of the Indian middle class' -- For Anushka, this lifelong fascination with storytelling became both an artistic and civic pursuit. “Over time, I became equally interested in how audiences interpret what they see, what makes something inspiring versus alienating. Also, creating entertainment for social change reflects on balancing entertainment with empowerment. Growing up in India plays a big role in reflecting how society works and how society could work,” adds Shah.

Then, BAFTA-nominated Santosh, Family Aaj Kal (dramedy series released on Sony Liv), Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust (animation feature film that premiered at International Film Festival of Rotterdam 2024 and won the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film), Little Thomas (feature film starring Rasika Dugal and Gulshan Devaiah), Vakeel Babu (released on Amazon Mini TV), Yeh Saali Naukri (series released on MX Player) are some of the other projects that Civic Studios with a vision of creating entertainment to engage and empower, has successfully produced. Founded by Anushka Shah and supported by certain philanthropic institutions, Civic Studios represents a new wave of purpose-driven storytelling. "Civic Studios was founded on the belief that entertainment can be a force for change,” she says.

To produce content that entertains and empowers as well as sparks civic imagination and social engagement can be challenging, but Anushka Shah’s Civic Studios, a global media company, has been doing just that for the last six years since it was established in 2019. It has been a neat blend of storytelling and social impact through a range of feature films, short films, documentaries, and television shows that the studio has been churning out. Some of the examples that exemplifies this spirit are - Christmas Karma, a joyful Bollywood-style musical directed by Gurinder Chadha, the Indian-origin British film director best known for the film Bend It Like Beckham, released November last. The film centered on an Indian immigrant, the dramedy reflected Shah’s belief in purposeful entertainment.

After completing her bachelor’s at The London School of Economics and Political Science, and a Master’s in quantitative research at the New York University, Shah went to work as a research associate at the MIT Media Lab, an MIT-based interdisciplinary lab that promotes research by combining ideas from seemingly unrelated domains. “During my four years as a researcher at the MIT Media Lab, I was fascinated by how media and storytelling could influence public behaviour and civic participation,” said Shah, who has also worked with non-profit organizations involved with low-income communities, at-risk young adults, and undertrial prisoners in India.

Anushka Shah (Photo: Special arrangement)

More recently, Shah says, the studio’s focus has moved on creating climate change media for social impact. “Through entertainment we would like to address climate change. We are doing it in a range of ways, the studio has a growing slate of climate change media across multiple and diverse formats, including children’s animation, edtech, rural and community radio and social media, and grant-based incentives for climate messaging in films, television, and digital content. All these are aimed at providing action-oriented narratives around climate change,” says Shah. For Shah, whose vision is forged in the experimental, human-centred culture of MIT, Civic Studios is both culmination and continuation and a step toward reimagining how media can inspire empathy, optimism, and action across borders. Among others, key initiatives include integrating climate themes into mainstream entertainment.

“We are looking at combining entertainment and civic impact, we have tie-ups with some of the leading production houses that make mainstream films,” says Shah. The action was already taken as the studio based out of Mumbai and London, unveiled its vision for climate storytelling at the first edition of Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) – India’s first platform dedicated to accelerating climate action across Mumbai. Incubated at the MIT Media Lab, USA, Civic Studios marked its presence as a climate media innovator with the screening of its short film It’s Only 47 Degree C, positioning storytelling as a powerful tool to address the climate crisis at scale. The film explores climate inequality through the story of traffic constable Laxman Chaubey Set in a city pushed to its breaking point by extreme heat, an exhausting shift reveals a brutal truth: climate change is not endured equally. Starring award winning Sharib Hashmi, Shah collaborated on the project with acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah. Anchored by a powerful poem by Swanand Kirkire, the film offers an intimate and deeply human portrait of climate inequality in urban India. “We want this film to reach as many people as possible. We will be releasing it on a digital platform. Besides, we have already screened it at Climate Week and got some very good reactions,” says Shah.

When asked if social messaging becomes significantly more efficient and impactful through the involvement of known faces and celebrities to enhance brand recall and fostering a sense of personal connection, to which Shah says, “In some ways it is very difficult and, in some ways, not so difficult. Everything right now in entertainment is very difficult. Making films and shows is a struggle right now. Markets are bad, there is lots of evolution happening, and AI has made a lot of progress in the last two years. It is not so challenging also because most good art always has some sort of messaging to give; it doesn’t have to be necessarily about civics and democracy, but all good art is about artists trying to say something to the world. It doesn’t become that hard to blend the two; it becomes hard to make sure that it is not just a message that leaves you thinking about but actually helps you take some action to change the world. That is a much higher benchmark. Very often in documentaries and films we see the real statistics but, in our film, we just don’t give statistics, but we actually tell you the solutions, what action you can take. Our endeavour is shifting narratives from despair to action-oriented, hopeful, and culturally sensitive storytelling,” concludes Shah.