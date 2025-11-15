Sanjay Kapur 'Will' Dispute: Delhi High Court Warns Against 'Melodramatic' Proceedings
Delhi High Court urged restraint as Karisma Kapoor's children and Priya Sachdev debated unpaid fees and the validity of Sanjay Kapur's will.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The legal dispute surrounding the will of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and late businessman Sunjay Kapur has escalated further, drawing intense arguments before the Delhi High Court.
During a hearing on Friday, the court urged both sides to maintain restraint, stating that the inheritance proceedings between Karisma Kapoor's children and their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, should not become "melodramatic".
Justice Jyoti Singh made this remark after hearing arguments presented by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who appeared on behalf of Karisma's children.
He argued that despite Sunjay Kapur's legally binding obligation under the marital settlement to bear the educational and living expenses of the children, certain dues allegedly remained unpaid.
Jethmalani claimed that Samaira, Sunjay's daughter, who is currently pursuing her studies in the United States, has not paid her tuition fees for the last two months. According to him, the children's rightful share of Sunjay's estate has remained under Priya Kapur's control, leading to financial lapses.
Priya Kapur's Lawyer Rejects Allegations
Countering these claims, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, strongly refuted the allegations, terming them "baseless". He maintained that Priya had been consistently fulfilling all obligations towards the children and that the tuition fees that has been cited had already been paid.
Nayar devoted much of his argument to defending the authenticity of Sunjay Kapur's will, which lies at the heart of the dispute. He presented a detailed explanation of how the will was drafted, revised and executed. According to him, the process is supported by electronic metadata and by affidavits from the two attesting witnesses, Nitin Sharma and Dinesh Agarwal.
Nayar added that Sunjay personally reviewed the draft of the will, and directed that his daughter Saffira's name be added and then appointed Shraddha Marwah as executor. The will was executed at the AIPL office in Gurugram in the presence of both witnesses. One of them later scanned the signed document and circulated it.
He added that the will was eventually shared on a family WhatsApp group involving Sunjay, Priya and Agarwal, and that one witness confirmed handing the original signed copy back to Sunjay.
When the court questioned the absence of Sunjay's involvement in later electronic messages, Nayar responded that wills naturally come into effect only after the testator's death, making subsequent communication posthumous.
Next Hearing On November 19
The Delhi High Court, where an interim injunction plea has been filed by Karisma's children seeking to restrain Priya Kapur from dealing with or altering Sunjay Kapur's properties, will resume hearing on November 19. The court has indicated that arguments on interim relief are expected to conclude at that session.
Karisma and Sunjay were married from 2003 to 2016 and share two children.
Also Read: