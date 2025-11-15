ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanjay Kapur 'Will' Dispute: Delhi High Court Warns Against 'Melodramatic' Proceedings

Karisma Kapoor’s children and Priya Sachdev Kapur are in a legal dispute over Sanjay Kapur’s will. ( File Photo/IANS )

New Delhi: The legal dispute surrounding the will of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and late businessman Sunjay Kapur has escalated further, drawing intense arguments before the Delhi High Court.

During a hearing on Friday, the court urged both sides to maintain restraint, stating that the inheritance proceedings between Karisma Kapoor's children and their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, should not become "melodramatic".

Justice Jyoti Singh made this remark after hearing arguments presented by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who appeared on behalf of Karisma's children.

He argued that despite Sunjay Kapur's legally binding obligation under the marital settlement to bear the educational and living expenses of the children, certain dues allegedly remained unpaid.

Jethmalani claimed that Samaira, Sunjay's daughter, who is currently pursuing her studies in the United States, has not paid her tuition fees for the last two months. According to him, the children's rightful share of Sunjay's estate has remained under Priya Kapur's control, leading to financial lapses.

Priya Kapur's Lawyer Rejects Allegations

Countering these claims, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, strongly refuted the allegations, terming them "baseless". He maintained that Priya had been consistently fulfilling all obligations towards the children and that the tuition fees that has been cited had already been paid.