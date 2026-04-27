Did Priyanka Chopra Wrap A Crucial Role In Mira Nair's Amrita Sher-Gil Biopic Amri Amid Varanasi Schedule?
Priyanka Chopra reportedly shot a brief but key role in Mira Nair's Amrita Sher-Gil biopic Amri while working on SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 27, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reportedly filmed a special appearance in filmmaker Mira Nair's upcoming biographical drama Amri, based on the life of iconic painter Amrita Sher-Gil. The update comes even as the actor is busy shooting for her big-budget film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli.
According to a report by a newswire, Chopra recently completed filming her portions for Amri. Her role is said to be brief but significant to the narrative. The makers have not officially confirmed the details, and most aspects of the film, including the full cast, are still being kept under wraps.
A source quoted in the report said, "The film aims to present the painter's life across Hungary, India, and France. There was a specific part for which Mira had approached Priyanka last year, and she shot for it last week."
The source further added, “The actor was in Hyderabad to finish some work on Varanasi. After that, she flew down to Amritsar and filmed for two days.”
Amri will mark the first collaboration between Priyanka Chopra and Mira Nair. While Chopra’s role is being described as a cameo, industry buzz suggests that it may carry more importance than a typical brief appearance.
The film is expected to trace the life journey of Amrita Sher-Gil across multiple countries, highlighting her artistic evolution and personal struggles. Born in Budapest in 1913 to a Sikh father and a Hungarian mother, Sher-Gil is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of modern Indian art.
Her international fame was established early in her career, when she became the youngest artist from Asia to be awarded a gold medal at the Paris Salon in 1933. Her art style consists of incorporating Western style elements into paintings depicting Indian themes, including that of women and rural India.
Over time, her style drew inspiration from Indian art forms, including the Ajanta cave paintings. Despite her short life, Sher-Gil left behind a lasting legacy with around 172 artworks. She passed away in 1941 at the age of 28 under mysterious circumstances. In 1976, the Government of India declared her works as national treasures.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra continues to juggle multiple international and Indian projects. She will next be seen in Varanasi, where she stars alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens next year on April 7.