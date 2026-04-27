ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Priyanka Chopra Wrap A Crucial Role In Mira Nair's Amrita Sher-Gil Biopic Amri Amid Varanasi Schedule?

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reportedly filmed a special appearance in filmmaker Mira Nair's upcoming biographical drama Amri, based on the life of iconic painter Amrita Sher-Gil. The update comes even as the actor is busy shooting for her big-budget film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli.

According to a report by a newswire, Chopra recently completed filming her portions for Amri. Her role is said to be brief but significant to the narrative. The makers have not officially confirmed the details, and most aspects of the film, including the full cast, are still being kept under wraps.

A source quoted in the report said, "The film aims to present the painter's life across Hungary, India, and France. There was a specific part for which Mira had approached Priyanka last year, and she shot for it last week."

The source further added, “The actor was in Hyderabad to finish some work on Varanasi. After that, she flew down to Amritsar and filmed for two days.”