ETV Bharat / entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Teams Up With Oscar Winner Russell Crowe For Sci-Fi Thriller Bluefly

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra is adding another exciting Hollywood project to her growing list of films. The actor will share the screen with Oscar winner Russell Crowe in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly. The announcement comes at a busy time for Priyanka, who also has SS Rajamouli's much-awaited Varanasi in the pipeline.

Priyanka shared the news on social media and kept her announcement short and simple. Sharing a screenshot of the film news, she wrote, "Onto the next." Her post quickly caught the attention of fans, who are now curious to know more about the project.

Priyanka Chopra to star in Bluefly (Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Russell Crowe come together

Bluefly will be directed by Nimrod Antal, who is known for films such as Predators. The screenplay has been written by David Frigerio, William Eubank and Carlyle Eubank. The film promises to be a mix of action, science fiction and mystery.

Its story is set in the Congo and follows a grieving UN translator who gets pulled into a secret black-ops mission. The mission is to recover a crashed aircraft that, according to the story, should not even exist. As a Special Operations team travels upriver through an area controlled by militias, the mission slowly becomes more dangerous. The closer they get to the mysterious aircraft, the more they realise that something is not right. They were never supposed to bring the aircraft back.