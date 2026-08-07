Priyanka Chopra Teams Up With Oscar Winner Russell Crowe For Sci-Fi Thriller Bluefly
Priyanka Chopra is set to star opposite Oscar winner Russell Crowe in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 7, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra is adding another exciting Hollywood project to her growing list of films. The actor will share the screen with Oscar winner Russell Crowe in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly. The announcement comes at a busy time for Priyanka, who also has SS Rajamouli's much-awaited Varanasi in the pipeline.
Priyanka shared the news on social media and kept her announcement short and simple. Sharing a screenshot of the film news, she wrote, "Onto the next." Her post quickly caught the attention of fans, who are now curious to know more about the project.
Priyanka Chopra and Russell Crowe come together
Bluefly will be directed by Nimrod Antal, who is known for films such as Predators. The screenplay has been written by David Frigerio, William Eubank and Carlyle Eubank. The film promises to be a mix of action, science fiction and mystery.
Its story is set in the Congo and follows a grieving UN translator who gets pulled into a secret black-ops mission. The mission is to recover a crashed aircraft that, according to the story, should not even exist. As a Special Operations team travels upriver through an area controlled by militias, the mission slowly becomes more dangerous. The closer they get to the mysterious aircraft, the more they realise that something is not right. They were never supposed to bring the aircraft back.
A new Hollywood collaboration for Priyanka
For Priyanka, Bluefly marks another major international collaboration. She will be seen alongside Russell Crowe, one of Hollywood's most recognised actors. Crowe is best known for his Oscar-winning performance as Maximus in Gladiator. He has also received praise for films such as A Beautiful Mind, The Insider and L.A. Confidential.
The pairing of Priyanka and Crowe has already created curiosity among movie fans. The film is expected to begin principal photography later this year on Australia's Gold Coast. Highland Film Group is handling the worldwide rights and is expected to introduce the project to international buyers at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival market. Director Nimrod Antal has described Bluefly as a character-driven thriller wrapped around a science-fiction story. He has also hinted that the film will be intense, fast-moving and filled with suspense.
Priyanka's busy Hollywood journey
Priyanka continues to build her career across both Indian and international entertainment industries. She recently led and produced The Bluff and also appeared in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. With Bluefly, she is once again taking on a project that has a strong international cast and a Hollywood setting.
Varanasi marks an important return
While Priyanka is taking on another Hollywood film, her biggest upcoming Indian project is Varanasi. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film marks her return to Indian cinema after several years. Priyanka will share the screen with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is described as an action-adventure epic with a story that moves across different timelines.
Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, while Priyanka is part of the film's central cast. The story also involves a major threat to the city of Varanasi, including the arrival of an asteroid. Varanasi is scheduled to release in April 2027 and is one of the most awaited Indian films. For Priyanka, the project is especially important as it brings her back to Indian cinema after a long gap.