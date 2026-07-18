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Priyanka Chopra Stuns In New Varanasi Looks Revealed On Her 44th Birthday, SS Rajamouli Calls Her 'Grace And Fire'

Priyanka Chopra Stuns In New Varanasi Looks Revealed On Her 44th Birthday ( Photo: Film poster )

Hyderabad: On Priyanka Chopra's birthday, makers of her upcoming film Varanasi dropped stunning new looks from the film. In the mangnum opus directed by SS Rajamouli, Priyanka will be seen alongside Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Her first look as Mandakini from the film was unveiled last November. Priyanka turned 44 today, and to mark the occasion, team Varanasi released two distinct looks of the diva on social media. The first image on Varanasi's Instagram handle features her in a fierce avatar donning all black. Donning a see-through corset and a messy updo, Priyanka looks gorgeous in the still, which is seemingly from a song sequence. In the next image, she shows her carefree side while jumping with her arms wide open in the Maasai Mara in Kenya. Sharing her images, the team wrote, "To more adventures... more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon." Rajamouli also took to Instagram to share the same images to wish the leading lady of his film well. Extending birthday wishes to Priyanka, he wrote, "Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn’t."