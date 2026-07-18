Priyanka Chopra Stuns In New Varanasi Looks Revealed On Her 44th Birthday, SS Rajamouli Calls Her 'Grace And Fire'
On Priyanka Chopra's 44th birthday, the makers of Varanasi unveiled stunning new looks of her as Mandakini. SS Rajamouli's epic releases on April 7, 2027.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 18, 2026 at 9:52 AM IST
Hyderabad: On Priyanka Chopra's birthday, makers of her upcoming film Varanasi dropped stunning new looks from the film. In the mangnum opus directed by SS Rajamouli, Priyanka will be seen alongside Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Her first look as Mandakini from the film was unveiled last November.
Priyanka turned 44 today, and to mark the occasion, team Varanasi released two distinct looks of the diva on social media. The first image on Varanasi's Instagram handle features her in a fierce avatar donning all black. Donning a see-through corset and a messy updo, Priyanka looks gorgeous in the still, which is seemingly from a song sequence. In the next image, she shows her carefree side while jumping with her arms wide open in the Maasai Mara in Kenya.
Sharing her images, the team wrote, "To more adventures... more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon." Rajamouli also took to Instagram to share the same images to wish the leading lady of his film well. Extending birthday wishes to Priyanka, he wrote, "Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn’t."
In Varanasi, Priyanka plays Mandakini. She is said to be playing a fierce, globetrotting character who is "strong, vulnerable and unforgettable in equal measure.” The upcoming film will mark Priyanka's first Indian theatrical release in eight years. She was last seen in 2019 released The Sky Is Pink.
Earlier, Priyanka said that she couldn’t have asked for a more fitting project than Varanasi to return to Indian cinema. "If there was any way of coming back to Indian cinema, it would be with the biggest Indian movie being made, and that undertaking is this film," she said. "I think Sir’s vision is unlike anyone in this country or abroad. His cohort, if I may say so, is the Spielbergs, the Nolans, the Finchers of the world."
Talking about the film at Cannes Lions 2026, Priyanka said that Varanasi is “a really ambitious movie.” She also praised Rajamouli's vision for the film and his ability to realise his ideas on set. She also revealed that Rajamouli has "complete and utter control on set."
Varanasi will mark Rajamouli’s first release since the global sensation RRR which released in 2022. The film is billed as an action-adventure rooted in Hindu mythology. The story is spanning from 7200 BCE to 2027 CE. The pan-Indian movie is bankrolled by SS Durga Arts and Showing Business. Mahesh Babu and Priyanka aside, Varanasi cast also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran as the invincible villain Kumbha The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, will hit big screens on April 7, 2027.