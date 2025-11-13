ETV Bharat / entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Stuns In First Look From SS Rajamouli's Globe Trotter; Nick Jonas Reacts As She Marks 'New Era With Return To Indian Films'

Priyanka Chopra's first look from Globe Trotter breaks internet ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is officially back in Indian cinema and she's returning in style. The global icon unveiled her first look from SS Rajamouli's upcoming epic, Globetrotter (also known as SSMB 29), and fans can't stop talking about it. Draped in a plain yellow saree and holding a gun, Priyanka appears fierce and intense as Mandakini, her character in the film. "She's more than what meets the eye… Say hello to Mandakini. #GlobeTrotter," she captioned her post on social media. Within minutes, her husband Nick Jonas dropped a fiery comment writing "Incredible! (with a fire emoji)", reflecting how fans across the world felt. Director SS Rajamouli, who shared the poster on his page too, welcomed her warmly: "The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! Can't wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of Mandakini." His post instantly went viral, with fans calling this one of the most powerful collaborations in years.