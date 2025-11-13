Priyanka Chopra Stuns In First Look From SS Rajamouli's Globe Trotter; Nick Jonas Reacts As She Marks 'New Era With Return To Indian Films'
Priyanka Chopra unveils her fierce Mandakini look from SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter. Check out her hubby Nick Jonas' reaction below.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 13, 2025 at 10:15 AM IST
Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is officially back in Indian cinema and she's returning in style. The global icon unveiled her first look from SS Rajamouli's upcoming epic, Globetrotter (also known as SSMB 29), and fans can't stop talking about it.
Draped in a plain yellow saree and holding a gun, Priyanka appears fierce and intense as Mandakini, her character in the film. "She's more than what meets the eye… Say hello to Mandakini. #GlobeTrotter," she captioned her post on social media. Within minutes, her husband Nick Jonas dropped a fiery comment writing "Incredible! (with a fire emoji)", reflecting how fans across the world felt.
Director SS Rajamouli, who shared the poster on his page too, welcomed her warmly: "The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! Can't wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of Mandakini." His post instantly went viral, with fans calling this one of the most powerful collaborations in years.
Ahead of the poster release, Priyanka interacted with fans in a Q&A on X (formerly Twitter). One fan asked if Globetrotter marks her grand return to Indian cinema. "Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films," she replied, adding, "I'm not sure, but I know it will be incredible."
She also revealed that she's learning Telugu for the role. "It's obviously not my first language but Rajamouli sir has been so helpful. I hope I will be able to deliver my Telugu lines and live up to your expectations," she said. When asked about the experience of working in Tollywood, she called it "life-changing."
Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films. I’m not sure. But I know it will be incredible @jain_salonii https://t.co/JYqnvprWog— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 12, 2025
Priyanka's humour also shone through when a fan asked her about Hyderabad's famous biryani. "It's been adiri poyindi (very good)! The biryani is the best in the world," she wrote.
The excitement now builds for the grand Globetrotter event on November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The title and Mahesh Babu's first look will be revealed there, with over 50,000 fans expected to attend. The film marks Priyanka's grand return to Indian cinema after a long hiatus. She joins Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Rajamouli's ambitious globe-spanning action drama.
