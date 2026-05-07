ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Did Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift Suddenly Lose Millions Of Instagram Followers?

Why Did Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift Suddenly Lose Millions Of Instagram Followers? ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Celebrities and influencers were left shocked after millions of followers suddenly disappeared overnight on Instagram. The unexpected drop in follower counts has now sparked massive discussions online, with many calling it the “Great Purge of 2026.” According to multiple online reports, Instagram’s parent company, Meta Platforms has reportedly begun a large-scale crackdown on fake, inactive and bot accounts across the platform. While the company has not officially confirmed the exact numbers, users around the world noticed dramatic changes in follower counts within just a few hours. Among the most famous celebrities whose number of followers dropped is Kylie Jenner, losing more than 14 million followers. Another one who suffered losses was Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most successful football players, whose number of followers fell by nearly 8 million.