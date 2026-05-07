Why Did Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift Suddenly Lose Millions Of Instagram Followers?
Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, and other celebrities shocked fans after suddenly losing millions of Instagram followers overnight.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 7, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Celebrities and influencers were left shocked after millions of followers suddenly disappeared overnight on Instagram. The unexpected drop in follower counts has now sparked massive discussions online, with many calling it the “Great Purge of 2026.”
According to multiple online reports, Instagram’s parent company, Meta Platforms has reportedly begun a large-scale crackdown on fake, inactive and bot accounts across the platform. While the company has not officially confirmed the exact numbers, users around the world noticed dramatic changes in follower counts within just a few hours.
📉| Main female acts and the number of followers they lost after Instagram's bot purge.— Pop Hub (@PopHubOfficial) May 6, 2026
Via: @CelebRadar0 pic.twitter.com/z77joeJ5nt
Among the most famous celebrities whose number of followers dropped is Kylie Jenner, losing more than 14 million followers. Another one who suffered losses was Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most successful football players, whose number of followers fell by nearly 8 million.
🔴 Priyanka Chopra https://t.co/ViipjKtfXE Instagram Follower Update— Celebrity Radar (@CelebRadar0) May 6, 2026
Previous : 94,558,158
Current : 93,413,034
Change : -1,145,124 (lost) in the last 2.1d#Instagram #Followers #priyankachopra #Stats pic.twitter.com/JCylo0JGmL
Several other global stars were also reportedly impacted by the purge, including Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.
🔴 Taylor Swift https://t.co/jrbyrTOhvz Instagram Follower Update— Celebrity Radar (@CelebRadar0) May 6, 2026
Previous : 279,993,327
Current : 275,827,600
Change : -4,165,727 (lost) in the last 2.1d#Instagram #Followers #taylorswift #Stats pic.twitter.com/PbuiiXMjhC
Indian celebrities were not spared either. Cricketer Virat Kohli and global actor Priyanka Chopra also reportedly lost a huge number of followers during the clean-up drive. Fans of K-pop sensations BTS and BLACKPINK also noticed sudden drops in the groups’ follower count.
🔴 Virat Kohli https://t.co/HwqEfWPMGc Instagram Follower Update— Celebrity Radar (@CelebRadar0) May 6, 2026
Previous : 276,367,027
Current : 274,283,312
Change : -2,083,715 (lost) in the last 2.1d#Instagram #Followers #virat.kohli #Stats pic.twitter.com/fjIxTOmMq5
The reported purge is believed to target accounts linked to spam activity, fake engagement and third-party follower boosting services. Many social media users feel the move is part of Instagram’s effort to make the platform more authentic and reduce artificially inflated follower numbers.
At the same time, several users on Threads have also complained about accidental bans and sudden account restrictions. Some influencers and smaller creators claimed that even genuine followers may have been removed by mistake during the process.
Reports suggest that millions of accounts were deleted within a span of just six hours. While smaller creators allegedly lost around 2 to 5 per cent of their followers, celebrity accounts witnessed much bigger drops because of their massive follower bases.
Even though many stars lost millions of followers, fans online pointed out that the purge may ultimately help reveal the real organic reach and popularity of celebrities on social media.
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